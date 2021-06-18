-
Crypto currencies are slow & trade sideways.
-
Bitcoin trades with in a bearish triangle.
-
In case of flat correction it can rise up to 43k area.
Crypto market is still slow and sideways and looking at the wave structures, looks like triangles are approaching the end, but we may see some intraday recovery today, however, carefully during the weekend.
Bitcoin BTCUSD can be still forming a triangle, but there's room for more weakness towards lower triangle line for wave D.
On 4h Chart BTCUSD is trying to recover again, but the wave structure still looks slow and corrective, so we are still tracking a correction, but at this stage we are observing two counts. As a primary count we are still looking for more complex bearish triangle formation, but in case of a bigger rise up to 43k area, then we may see even a flat correction.
BTC/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical ...
BoE criticizes Bitcoin and touts potential CBDC would not be energy inefficient
The Bank of England is currently continuing its research on developing a central bank digital currency. The central bank’s director of fintech stated that it had not decided on whether a CBDC is needed.
Tezos price races higher on McLaren NFT expansion, but XTZ still faces hurdles
Tezos price has caught a bid today on the McLaren news, bouncing from the symmetrical triangle’s lower trend line, but the gain has not shifted the bearish bias of the charts.
SafeMoon price sheds weak hands, frees SAFEMOON to start new uptrend
SafeMoon price has quietly drifted into the 50 four-hour SMA following the explosive 50% gain into the June 15 high. The fundamental break with the suffocating descending channel has elevated the outlook for ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.