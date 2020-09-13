Bitcoin Coin Price Forecast: BTC turns $10,400 into support, how nigh is $11,500?

- Bitcoin weekend breakout hits a barrier under $10,600.
- BTC/USD potential ascending triangle breakout eyes highs above $11,500.
- Rejection at $10,600 could eventually lead to declines to the critical support between $10,223 and $10,358.
Bitcoin bulls overcame the stubborn resistance at $10,400 and even sustained gains above $10,500. The momentum came within a whisker of the $10,600 seller congestion zone, but the price retreated amid rising bearish pressure. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $10,540 after holding comfortably above $10,500. The price has also continued to trade above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting more upside action.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
According to Farmer Bluntz, a renowned cryptocurrency trader believes that Bitcoin is at the beginning of a bullish phase. He highlights the formation of an ascending triangle whose breakout has the potential of propelling the flagship cryptocurrency to highs above $11,500.
looks to me like a lower timeframe ascending triangle breakout on $btc.— Farmer Bluntz (@SmartContracter) September 13, 2020
technically i feel we have to be bullish again here.
macro picture i'm unsure of now, just trading what im dealt. pic.twitter.com/4QJPCg8aGN
Bitcoin awaits triangle breakout
Bitcoin is on the brick of a potentially massive triangle breakout. If bulls are to sustain the uptrend above $10,600, culminating in a flight above the ascending triangle, $11,000 will be a conservative target. Increased buying pressure, driven by FOMO, would catapult Bitcoin above $11,500. A move like this would renew the hope of seeing Bitcoin trade above $12,000 again.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Meanwhile, the bellwether cryptocurrency is trading between the 50 EMA support and the 100 EMA resistance. The death cross at $11,601 paints a bearish picture for Bitcoin until a golden cross comes into the picture to invalidate the latter pattern. Besides, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that the momentum has taken a hiatus, further delaying the possibility of a spike above $10,600.
Bitcoin fundamental outlook
The IOMAP metric provided by IntoTheBlock shows Bitcoin facing subtle selling pressure between $10,563 and $10,871. Five hundred two thousand four hundred ten addresses bought 478,490 BTC in this zone. If buyers manage to rise above this range, the largest cryptocurrency will quickly rush upwards to the next significant seller congestion zone at $11,489 - $11,818. However, buyers will have to brace for a tough fight at this range, considering the 1.42 million addresses that purchased 1.06 million BTC.
Bitcoin IOMAP chart
Regarding support, the initial anchorage provided by the 3,640 addresses with a 5,060 BTC volume is not strong enough to shield Bitcoin from the sellers' advances. In this case, it is prudent to consider the next range at $10,223 to $10,358 as formidable support. IntoTheBlock data highlights that 1.26 million addresses that attracted a volume of 782,240 BTC are currently profiting from the gains recorded in the last 24 hours.
Data by Santiment also shows that BTC holders with coins between 1,000 and 10,000 are currently buying more. In other words, whales are confident that Bitcoin will sustain the uptrend in the near term.
Bitcoin holder distribution
Technical analysis points to a possible uptrend, especially if the triangle resistance is broken. If Bitcoin hits highs above $11,000, FOMO is likely to play a part in sending the price above $11,500. Moreover, data by Santiment hints that whales are anticipating higher price actions in the coming days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar Lumens Price Prediction: XLM aiming to double in price after support was defended
Stellar is still up by more than 200% since the crash on March 12 but has lost a considerable chunk of market capitalization over the past month from a high of $2.43 billion to a current low of $1.68 billion.
Justin Sun is boosting the value of Tron making use of the DeFi craze
The launch of SUN Genesis Mining had a significant impact on the price of TRX. The foundation calls it a 'meme' coin and states that its purpose is to focus on TRON's decentralized finance potential.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC crucial liftoff to $12,200 – discovering on-chain metrics
The flagship cryptocurrency is currently stuck in consolidation. The sluggish price movement comes after recovery from the recent dips under $10,000.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Friday, with all top-3 coins mostly unchanged in the last 24 hours. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation reached $334 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.