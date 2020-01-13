Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls bravely defend $260 support

- Bitcoin Cash Friday action stalls short of $280 as bears take over.
- Consolidation above $260 is expected in the near term.
The cryptocurrency market has commenced the week amid building bearish pressure. The retracement follows last Friday’s shallow recovery that saw Bitcoin Cash push towards $280. The weekend session not only halted the bulls but also forced Bitcoin Cash against key support areas.
The drop below the support at $270 fueled the sellers, with $250 in their sight glass. However, tremendous support at $260 cushions BCH from the drop, allowing for a shallow reversal. Meanwhile, BCH is trading at $264 following a 2% loss on the day.
The immediate upside is limited by the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart. The gap between the moving averages is narrowing reminiscent of the bearish picture. The trendline support is expected to come in handy.
As far as the RSI is concerned Bitcoin Cash is likely to settle in a sideways trend above $260. However, the MACD signals that the trend in the near term is going to be inclined to the negative.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
