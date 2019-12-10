Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD falling triangle is the glimmer of hope left

- Bitcoin Cash inclines towards $200 and $190 support zones.
- The drab and sluggish technicals hint continued sideways trading between $200 and $210.
Bitcoin Cash has been narrowing within a falling triangle since June’s highs at $518. There have been numerous episodes of recovery but the result is mainly a step forwards a couple backward. In September and October BCH tested $200 support but recovered, jumping above $300 to form a high at $309. Failure to forge ahead in recovery opened another Pandora box culminating in the current losses under $210.
The cryptoasset currently dangles at $208 after defending the $200 support area once again. BCH has entered into a narrow consolidation range between $200 and $210. The falling wedge resistance needs to be broken for Bitcoin to rally towards $300.
The RSI is sliding sideways above the oversold. If the horizontal movement continues, BCH could close the week trading under $210. Besides, the MAC is ranging at -9.21 from November high at 20.11. If the support at $200 gives in, the price will reignite the downtrend to refresh the next support at $190.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
