John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD climbs above $235, are the bulls back?

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash spikes above $230 and steps past $235 as buyers return from their hiding.
  • The cryptoasset, BCH is in the hands of the bulls but the low trading volume limits what they bulls can do.

Bitcoin Cash bulls are making a comeback after a weekend session characterized sideways trading due to low activity. The Asian session on Monday started on a different note with Bitcoin Cash extending the price action above $230. With over 2% in gains from the opening value, BCH is trading above the 200 SMA as well as the stubborn seller congestion zone at $235.

At the time of writing, BCH/USD is dancing with $235.43. The bulls appear to be settling for consolidation. Looking at the RSI, the digital asset is in the hands of the bulls. Sideways trading is likely to take over in the near term, especially if the RSI fails to cross into the overbought region soon enough.

BCH/USD 1-hour chart

BTC/USD price chart

The MACD still places BCH into the hands of the bulls. It is, therefore, apparent Bitcoin Cash is technically ready for a lift-off above $240 but in retrospect, the low volume limits the impact the bulls have on the price. For now, the best the bulls can do is to hold the price above the short term support at $235. In case of a reversal occurs, other support areas include $230 and $225.

More Bitcoin Cash levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 235.4106
Today Daily Change 5.3672
Today Daily Change % 2.33
Today daily open 230.0434
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 244.4415
Daily SMA50 242.3735
Daily SMA100 234.2689
Daily SMA200 268.3439
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 233.8966
Previous Daily Low 229.6263
Previous Weekly High 242.9648
Previous Weekly Low 224.2956
Previous Monthly High 277.2914
Previous Monthly Low 217.6786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 231.2575
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 232.2653
Daily Pivot Point S1 228.4809
Daily Pivot Point S2 226.9184
Daily Pivot Point S3 224.2106
Daily Pivot Point R1 232.7513
Daily Pivot Point R2 235.4591
Daily Pivot Point R3 237.0216

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD prepares for lift-off; eyes remain on $10,000

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD prepares for lift-off; eyes remain on $10,000

Bitcoin price spent the entire weekend session in consolidation mainly supported above $9,200 while the upside limited under $9,400. The Asian session on Monday has been characterized by increased buying activities ...

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD peeks back above the $0.188–level as bulls attempt a comeback

XRP/USD peeks back above the $0.188–level as bulls attempt a comeback

XRP/USD bulls re-entered the market, following two straight bearish days. The price has recovered from $0.1871 to $0.1882 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows sustain bearish ...

More Ripple News

ETH/USD explodes past trendline resistance aiming for $240

ETH/USD explodes past trendline resistance aiming for $240

Ethereum is arguably the best performing digital asset among the major cryptocurrencies. It has opened the new week’s trading with impressive gains above the descending trendline as well as $230.

More Ethereum News

Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin options expiry may bring some volatility

Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin options expiry may bring some volatility

Chicago-based CME Group holds almost a quarter of the whole Bitcoin options market, according to the recent research perfromed by the cryptocurrency startup Skew. However, despite the greowing market ...

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead

Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location