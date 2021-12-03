Bitcoin, BTCUSD is slow and looks like it's still trading within an a-b-c correction, where current intraday consolidation looks to be wave »b«. So, be aware of that jump or spike up for wave »c« into 60k-63k resistance area to complete a higher degree wave B/2 before a continuation down within wave C/3.
Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis
Ethereum, ETHUSD can be still looking higher within a three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) rally, where wave (A) could be still in progress. However, there's a chance that wave (B) pullback is already in play, but in both cases be aware of that final jump into 5000-5300 target area before it finds the top.
Ethereum 1h Elliott Wave analysis
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
