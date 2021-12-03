Bitcoin, BTCUSD is slow and looks like it's still trading within an a-b-c correction, where current intraday consolidation looks to be wave »b«. So, be aware of that jump or spike up for wave »c« into 60k-63k resistance area to complete a higher degree wave B/2 before a continuation down within wave C/3.

Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis

Ethereum, ETHUSD can be still looking higher within a three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) rally, where wave (A) could be still in progress. However, there's a chance that wave (B) pullback is already in play, but in both cases be aware of that final jump into 5000-5300 target area before it finds the top.

Ethereum 1h Elliott Wave analysis

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!