Bitcoin (BTC) whale wallets from the time when creator Satoshi was still online have recently noted activity. Miner wallets from this era and whale wallets from nearly 11 years ago either transferred funds or took profits on their holdings in September.
Bitcoin holds steady above support at $65,000.
Bitcoin whale wallet activated after nearly 11 years
Data from on-chain tracker Whale Alert shows a wallet address that contains 150 Bitcoin worth $9.8 million USD is back online as of Saturday, September 28. The wallet transferred BTC to two different addresses nearly 22 hours ago. Over 75 BTC was transferred by the large wallet investor.
Transaction details of the whale wallet
Over $16 million in Bitcoin was on the move a week ago, as miner wallet addresses from 2011, when Satoshi was last active on the online forum, resumed activity.
Please note that many miner wallets dormant for more than 15.5 years are transferring $BTC!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 20, 2024
5 miner wallets have transferred 250 $BTC($15.9M) in the past hour.
These wallets received 50 $BTC($3.18M) as mining rewards per block back in 2009.
Address:… pic.twitter.com/HktJivt7Qy
It remains unclear whether wallet addresses from the past are taking profits or just transferring funds to alternative addresses. Bitcoin holds on to recent gains and trades at $65,647 at the time of writing.
On the weekly timeframe, BTC gained 3.81% and 10.79% in one month.
