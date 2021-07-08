Bitcoin trades sideways again on Wednesday in what looks more like a consolidation of the bear trend than a reversal pattern. This means we are more likely to head lower eventually as we hold strong resistance at 35500/36000 all this week.

However, a break above 36500 is a short term buy signal so be ready to reverse out of any shorts & into longs.

Ripple shorts at strong resistance at 0.7100/7300 worked perfectly as we hit the next target of 0.6340/6260. We bottomed exactly here as I write this morning, but a break below here looks likely eventually.

Ethereum retests strong resistance at 2300/2350 – shorts need stops above 2400.

Daily analysis

Bitcoin shorts at very strong resistance at 35500/36000 target minor support at 33500/33000. We bottomed exactly here this week. A break below 32500 this week sees 31700/500 before a retest of 29000/28500. A double bottom here would help to turn the medium term outlook positive, although this is looking increasingly unlikely now. Watch for support at 27500/27000 on any further losses.

Strong resistance at 35500/36000 has held but a break above 36500 is a short term buy signal targeting 38600 & 40000/41000, perhaps as far as resistance at 42400/800.

Ripple shorts at strong resistance at 0.7100/7300 worked perfectly as we finally target 0.6660/0.6560 & 0.6340/6260. A break below 0.6200 then targets 0.6000/5900 before a retest of 0.5200/5100. The 2019 high is at 0.4940. A break below here is catastrophic for bulls & risks a slide to 0.4400/4350.

Strong resistance at 0.6670/0.6770. A break higher can target strong resistance at 0.7300/0.7400. Shorts need stops above 0.7450. A break higher can target 0.7800, perhaps as far as 0.8000/8100.

Ethereum outlook negative as we hold strong resistance at 2300/2350 – shorts need stops above 2400. A break higher is a buy signal targeting strong resistance at 2600/2650. Bulls then need a break above 2700 for a longer term buy signal.

Holding strong resistance at 2300/2350 re-targets first support at 2200/2150 (hit as I write this morning). A break below here is a sell signal targeting 1950 & probably 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728.

Chart