Bitcoin trades sideways again on Wednesday in what looks more like a consolidation of the bear trend than a reversal pattern. This means we are more likely to head lower eventually as we hold strong resistance at 35500/36000 all this week.
However, a break above 36500 is a short term buy signal so be ready to reverse out of any shorts & into longs.
Ripple shorts at strong resistance at 0.7100/7300 worked perfectly as we hit the next target of 0.6340/6260. We bottomed exactly here as I write this morning, but a break below here looks likely eventually.
Ethereum retests strong resistance at 2300/2350 – shorts need stops above 2400.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin shorts at very strong resistance at 35500/36000 target minor support at 33500/33000. We bottomed exactly here this week. A break below 32500 this week sees 31700/500 before a retest of 29000/28500. A double bottom here would help to turn the medium term outlook positive, although this is looking increasingly unlikely now. Watch for support at 27500/27000 on any further losses.
Strong resistance at 35500/36000 has held but a break above 36500 is a short term buy signal targeting 38600 & 40000/41000, perhaps as far as resistance at 42400/800.
Ripple shorts at strong resistance at 0.7100/7300 worked perfectly as we finally target 0.6660/0.6560 & 0.6340/6260. A break below 0.6200 then targets 0.6000/5900 before a retest of 0.5200/5100. The 2019 high is at 0.4940. A break below here is catastrophic for bulls & risks a slide to 0.4400/4350.
Strong resistance at 0.6670/0.6770. A break higher can target strong resistance at 0.7300/0.7400. Shorts need stops above 0.7450. A break higher can target 0.7800, perhaps as far as 0.8000/8100.
Ethereum outlook negative as we hold strong resistance at 2300/2350 – shorts need stops above 2400. A break higher is a buy signal targeting strong resistance at 2600/2650. Bulls then need a break above 2700 for a longer term buy signal.
Holding strong resistance at 2300/2350 re-targets first support at 2200/2150 (hit as I write this morning). A break below here is a sell signal targeting 1950 & probably 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
