Binance Coin Technical Analysis: BNB rally intact as $100 beckons

- Binance Coin recovers lost ground above $70 as buyers look toward $100.
- The Parabolic SAR and the MACD are reinforcing the uptrend.
- The MVRV ratio is at the highest level in history, which calls for caution among investors.
Binance Coin is among the digital assets that have outperformed themselves in the market this year. Recently, BNB achieved a new all-time high of $76, but it looks primed to rally toward $100.
Binance Coin uptrend resumes
The 12-hour chart shows BNB trading at $71 after rebounding from the most recent support at $64. Closing the day above $70 was particularly very bullish and seemed to have called buyers back into the market. For now, bulls aim to overcome the resistance at $76 and push for gains heading to $100.
Binance Coin is currently trading above the Parabolic SAR points, which is a bullish signal that the uptrend is bound to continue. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) in the same timeframe has also reinforced the bullish outlook as it moves higher above the midline. Besides, the MACD line (blue) is also widening the divergence from the signal line.
BNB/USD 12-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
It is interesting to realize that as Binance Coin's value soars, some whales are offloading. This shows that all of the Binance Coin holders are perhaps in profit, and therefore, it makes sense to sell. However, if the selling pressure continues, it would be an uphill task to swing to $100.
Santiment's holder distribution shows that addresses between 100,000 and 10 million BNB topped out at 34 on January 26. Over the last week or so, these addresses have decreased to 30, representing an 11.8% decline.
Binance Coin holder distribution
The MVRV model by Santiment also brings to light the possibility of a retreat. This on-chain metric tracks the average profit or loss incurred by the holders of BNB. The ratio is arrived at by narrowing down on the tokens moved over the last 30 days compared to the tokens' price when they last moved.
Binance Coin MVRV model
It is worth mentioning that the MVRV is showing a reading of more than 50% (the highest in the history of the BNB). This calls for caution among investors because a price reversal is possible in the near term, as shown by the MVRV ratio.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price has seen many pumps this month at the hands of manipulative traders, celebrities, and so on. For instance, Tesla’s Elon Musk continues talking about it while rapper Snoop Dogg recently tweeted “Snoop Doge,” fueling the mounting speculation around.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar breaks out, targetting $0.50
XLM price looks promising after seeing a 200% increase in Q4 2020. While the beginning of 2021 has been quite volatile, Stellar recently managed to retest a resistance barrier that may be pivotal for the continuation of its uptrend.
ADA bull run to $2 regains traction as whales step in
The impressive rally Cardano price has enjoyed comes after a significant update to its blockchain. The Goguen ‘Mary’ update allows users to create custom on-chain tokens that are ‘native’ to the network, making ADA a multi-asset blockchain.
Altseason hasn't even started yet, according to social media trends
The cryptocurrency market is characterized by cycles of over excitement that are followed by massive profit-taking periods. While prices rise quickly, they also plummet fast as wealth gets distributed between Bitcoin and altcoins. A closer look into this phenomenon is essential to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.