Binance CEO CZ feels that “real project development” is the way to go forward.

Led by Changpeng Zhao, Binance has earned a good reputation in the crypto community. Zhao made a note of how the market in 2019 has observed a rapid shift in terms of “real project development.” During an interview with bull.io, he said:

“Now we’re seeing real projects developing. So hopefully, in the next couple of years, we’re going to see a lot more real applications that people can use in blockchain technology or cryptocurrency.”

The exchange has also excelled itself as a trading and airdrop platform for numerous altcoins. Regarding the selection procedure, Zhao said that the prime factor Binance considers is the number of users. Besides, on asking about adding Facebook’s Libra token, Zhao stated:

“So if you have a project that can attract high number of users, then most likely we will support you. So most likely we will be supportive (toward Libra).”

Binance also launched Binance Futures, which is currently only available through invites and has already topped $150m volume-wise. Binance has also released API updates that enable “real-time tick-by-tick updates for all symbols.”