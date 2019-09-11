- Binance CEO CZ feels that “real project development” is the way to go forward.
- Binance has also served as a trading and airdrop platform for numerous altcoins.
Led by Changpeng Zhao, Binance has earned a good reputation in the crypto community. Zhao made a note of how the market in 2019 has observed a rapid shift in terms of “real project development.” During an interview with bull.io, he said:
“Now we’re seeing real projects developing. So hopefully, in the next couple of years, we’re going to see a lot more real applications that people can use in blockchain technology or cryptocurrency.”
The exchange has also excelled itself as a trading and airdrop platform for numerous altcoins. Regarding the selection procedure, Zhao said that the prime factor Binance considers is the number of users. Besides, on asking about adding Facebook’s Libra token, Zhao stated:
“So if you have a project that can attract high number of users, then most likely we will support you. So most likely we will be supportive (toward Libra).”
Binance also launched Binance Futures, which is currently only available through invites and has already topped $150m volume-wise. Binance has also released API updates that enable “real-time tick-by-tick updates for all symbols.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Daily confluence detector shows strongest resistance level at $10,450
BTC/USD managed to have a bearish start to Wednesday following three straight bearish days. Over the last three days, the price of BTC/USD went down from $10,495 to $10,100.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD still struggling with acute trendline resistance
Ripple’s bearish action is far from taking a breather. The week’s third day of trading has commenced in declines as well. From an opening price of $0.2585, XRP/USD explored lows around $0.2568. Although the cryptoasset touched highs of $0.2609 ...
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD stops within a whisker of 50% Fibo support
The sellers on the cryptocurrency market are still holding the buyers at hostage. In fact, is this situation continues a while longer, investors will start getting jitters. It is good to consider ETH has plunged from highs above $360 to test lows around $155.
EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD charts a bearish day after three straight bullish days
EOS/USD is currently trending in a flag formation and has gone down from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday. While the price is trending above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) but has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.