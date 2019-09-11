- Binance launched futures test platforms A and B on September 2 to invited participants.
- The trading volume in (BTC)/USDT pair spiked significantly bringing the total volume exchange to $150 million.
One of the leading crypto exchanges Binance recently launched futures markets trading platform hit over $150 million on a daily basis denominated in Tether (USDT). According to the findings of a Reddit user, the volume traded in the pair (BTC)/USDT increased significantly boosting the total volume to about $150 million in USDT.
Binance’s two futures trading testnet platforms, Futures A and Futures B were opened to invited participants on September 2. The exchange offered 100,000 USDT of simulated funds to the participants who are competing for a 10,000 Binance Coin (BNB) reward.
Recently Binance was forced to respond to allegations by a Twitter user, doublejump claiming that Binance futures platforms are not well equipped with the necessary features. doublejump wrote:
“Platform A is unusable because of its contract size granularity, but does have a nice interface and decent specifications otherwise. Platform B is not documented well and has an unwieldy leverage system.”
In response to the above claims, Binance told Cointelegraph:
“Need to correct this point. Platform A does allow transactions below 1 BTC (in lots of 0.001 BTC) but the web UI has some major input validation issues, probably causing issues with my European localized system which does not use a period to separate decimals.”
