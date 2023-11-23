- Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to charges levied by the US DoJ, but was released on $175 million bond.
- However, he may not be able to return to his residence on Dubai, UAE, as US prosecutors petition the federal judge.
- The prosecution pushes that CZ does not return to the UAE until after sentencing in February 2024.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) capitulated to the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on November 22, agreeing to a fine of $50 million for himself while the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume parts with up to $4.3 billion in settlement fees. CZ was also released on bond, parting with an additional $175 million even as he faces up to 18 months in prison, narrowly missing a 10-year sentence. With this, he stepped down as CEO.
Also Read: Binance settles with US DoJ as markets anticipate official announcement, CZ steps down as CEO
Binance CEO may not return to the UAE
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao may not return to his residence in Dubai, UAE after his release on bond. Recent reports indicate that the US prosecutors have appealed to the judge, asking that CZ remain in the US until his sentencing.
US PROSECUTORS ASK FEDERAL JUDGE TO PREVENT BINANCE FOUNDER CHANGPENG ZHAO FROM RETURNING TO UAE BEFORE SENTENCING -FILING - RTRS— Tree News (@News_Of_Alpha) November 22, 2023
If the court approves, CZ could be in the US for almost three months, as his sentencing has been slated for some time in February 2024.
Part of the reason for the court approving his release was a touching message. CZ told the court that he had never been to court, adding that while he was scared, he wanted to resolve the issue. He also indicated that he had not taken advantage of his UAE citizenship, where there are no extradition laws. The judge appreciated his attitude, acknowledging that he had no obligation to come to the US, but did.
CZ message to the court
CZ could address the town hall meeting at 9 PM HKT today. This will be at 1 PM GMT or 8 AM EST. This will undoubtedly be of interest to many.
FXStreet team will bring you updates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Opportunity, not sympathy - FTX price rallies 46% following Binance fiasco
FTX price emerged as one of the many cryptocurrencies that engaged in a bull run after the biggest exchange in the world, Binance, was penalized by the US government. While those watching the altcoin closely for the past few days might have made money on the rally, it is the whales that are benefitting the most.
Justin Sun's HTX Exchange and HECO suffer $85m exploit
HTX exchange, formerly Huobi Global, along with HECO Chain bridge, just witnessed another hack in the past day. The entities, both owned by Tron founder Justin Sun, have reported losses amounting to $85 million. However, some observers seem to be unsure of the legitimacy of these hacks, claiming them to be exit scams.
Render price could crash 30% as investors book $7.5 million in profits following AI crypto coin hype
Render (RNDR) price recorded a massive run beginning mid-November, fueled by the NVIDIA earnings report and extended by the hype around AI crypto coins because of the recent euphoria in the OpenAI ecosystem.
Blur price could rally 65% more as BLUR holders panic sold $9 million tokens
Blur price noted a rather spectacular trading day as the cryptocurrency noted a sharp increase. While a part of it was caused by the sudden profit booking, the larger narrative is now bullish, which could prove to be highly profit-bearing for BLUR holders.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.