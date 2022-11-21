- Bank of England’s Sir Jon Cunliffe believes exchange-issued crypto tokens can pose extreme risk.
- The failure of FTX exchange eroded trust in centralized crypto exchanges, over 50 customers lost $21 million each.
- Binance’s BNB, OKX’s OKB and Uniswap’s UNI yielded losses overnight, exchange tokens are suffering collateral damage from FTX collapse.
The governor of the central Bank of England warned traders against the risk involved in the trade of exchange tokens. Tokens issued by exchanges are unbacked crypto assets and are used for loans and margin payments. This makes them susceptible to runs and increases the risk of default.
Also read: Ethereum price in free fall after FTX exchange implosion, here’s what to expect
Exchange tokens nosedive, central bankers highlight risk
Exchange tokens are native tokens of cryptocurrency exchange platform issued by the platform. These crypto assets are issued for a variety of reasons and exchanges usually offer traders incentives to use these tokens for fee payments and staking on the exchange platform.
Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England said in a speech on Monday,
A firm accepting its own unbacked crypto asset as collateral for loans and margin payments, as there are indications may have happened with FTX, creates extreme ‘wrong-way’ risk -- i.e. when the exposure to a counterparty increases together with the risk of the counterparty’s default.
Cunliffe alerted traders to the risks involved in the trade of counterparty tokens in light of the FTX exchange collapse. FTX exchange’s liquidity crisis, resulting in bankruptcy and eroded trust in the crypto exchange. Nearly 50 customers with claims of over $21 million each lost their funds in the FTX implosion.
Cunliffe believes holders of exchange tokens are susceptible to higher risk as the implosion started with FTT’s collapse. FTT price plummeted from $22 to $2.4 within 48 hours after Binance rolled back plans to acquire FTX exchange platform.
Binance’s exchange token BNB, OKX’s native token OKB, KuCoin’s platform asset KCS yielded losses for holders overnight. After stellar performance in October, exchange tokens are hit by the FTX implosion and shrinking liquidity across exchange platforms.
BNB, UNI and KCS yielded nearly double-digit weekly losses as latest developments in the FTX investigation and bankruptcy surfaced.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
FTX exploiter triggers weekend crash, here's what to expect from Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price experienced a sell-off over the weekend as the hackers who stole roughly $600 million from the now-defunct FTX exchange decided to offload their holdings.
Binance Coin price sees traders trying to avoid re-entry of the bear zone
Binance Coin (BNB) price action took another leg lower after, from a purely technical point of view, receiving a firm rejection on its topside while trying to recoup the losses from last week.
XRP is a beacon of light in the crypto winter and could be proven an outlier next week
Ripple (XRP) price is seeing bulls sticking to their guns after adventurous bulls came in and bought the dip near the low of the current low of November last week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.