Axie Infinity Price Prediction: Major bullish breakout pattern for AXS targets a 20% gain

- Axie Infinity price consolidates after facing intense selling pressure.
- Buyers have stepped in to support price action and to prevent a further slide in price.
- A powerful bullish Point and Figure pattern is developing.
Axie Infinity price recovers almost all of the losses from the previous trade day. As a result, two hypothetical trade setups are present on the $1.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart. A bullish breakout is the most likely, but threats to the downside remain unless buyers can push Axie Infinity higher.
Axie Infinity price poised to confirm one of the most potent bullish Point and Figure Patterns: the Bullish Catapult
Axie Infinity price has a highly bullish setup on its Point and Figure chart. The Bullish Catapult setup will be complete if Axie Infinity moves higher to create a double-top at $129. The entry on the hypothetical trade setup is a buy stop at $130, a stop loss at $126 and a projected profit target at $151. The strength of this setup is further enhanced because the entry would simultaneously convert Axie Infinity to a bull market. In addition, a two-box or three-box trailing stop will help protect any presumptive unrealized gains made post-breakout.
AXS/USDT $1.00/3-box Revesal Point and Figure Chart
The Bullish Catapult entry is valid only if the next column of Xs creates the double-top and the entry at $130; otherwise, it is invalidated.
On the short side of the market, Axie Infinity price looks for a breakdown below a quadruple bottom. The entry on this hypothetical short trade setup is at $120, with a stop loss at $124 and a profit target at $107. Because the quadruple bottom often generates violent and quick moves, having a predetermined two-box trailing stop would help manage the trade.
AXS/USDT $1.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The short idea is invalidated if Axie Infinity price moves above $129.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
