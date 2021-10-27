Axie Infinity faces free fall from sellers, AXS positioned for a deeper crash to $100

- Axie Infinity price drops below two key Ichimoku support levels.
- Massive, open space with little support below $115.
- The threat of a further 30% drop is increasingly likely.
Axie Infinity price experienced a sharp drop in line with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Buyers have stepped in to support Axie Infinity near the bottom of a high volume node, but a daily close below the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen could trigger some significant selling.
Axie Infinity price at a precipice risks falling significantly lower
Axie Infinity is currently at a make-or-break level if it wants to maintain the trading range it has been in since the beginning of October. The daily Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are both at the $128 value area, and Axie Infinity price has dropped below both of those levels.
The most critical support level remaining for Axie Infinity price is the high volume node at $115. The volume profile is extremely thin below $115 and warns that any move below $115 will likely get thrust to the next high volume node, which doesn’t appear until the $100 level. Support is likely to be found at $100 as the weekly Tenkan-Sen is at that value area as well.
AXS/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
As bearish and weak as the aggregate market may appear, the threshold that Axie Infinity price needs to overcome to push new all-time highs is not difficult. A close at $138 would place Axie Infinity into an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout entry. However, this would need to occur over the next two trade days. In three days (Saturday), the Chikou Span would be below the candlesticks - adding to the bearish bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pioneer crypto to retrace briefly while altcoins go higher
Bitcoin price continues to move sideways above a crucial psychological level. As long as support holds, BTC is in no trouble, however, if it breaks lower, it will likely drag Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Although this descent is likely to play out in the short term, it may be required to start a second leg-up.
Robinhood is banking on Dogecoin traders as dog-themed altcoins break out
The spike in dog-themed cryptocurrency prices in the ongoing bull run has contributed to a rise in overall crypto market capitalization. Analysts expect the DOGE, SHIB, and AKITA prices to climb higher with the updates in their ecosystem and social dominance.
Shiba Inu price to provide buy opportunity before SHIB doubles again
Shiba Inu price saw a massive up move after it broke out of its consolidation pattern on October 23. This ascent propelled SHIB to a new all-time high. As bulls overextend the rally, however, things need to cool off before another massive rally emerges.
Polkadot price targets all-time highs ahead of parachains launch
Analysts remain optimistic on the Polkadot network’s parachain launch scheduled for November 2021. Though the percentage of DOT tokens staked has dropped consistently, its price continues its upward climb.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.