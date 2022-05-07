- Axie Infinity price continues to display significant weakness.
- Anemic participation at major lows shows a lack of interest.
- A return to $20 is increasingly likely.
Axie Infinity price continues its deliberate and strong move further south. Sometimes it may be hard for traders to forget, but at one point not too long ago, AXS was trading over $166. Now down over 86%, there are few signs that a recovery is coming soon.
Axie Infinity price likely to extend lower to new 2022 lows
Axie Infinity price action is some of the most bearish in the gaming token space. A trifecta of issues have weighed on any further appreciation of AXS price:
- Player numbers were decreasing before the end of 2021.
- The Ronin Network Breach in March 2022 scared off current and potential customers/users.
- The cost of entry for AXS remains prohibitively high for many.
Axie Infinity price was the last major gaming token cryptocurrency to complete a 50% logarithmic Fibonacci retracement for a long time. That retracement was only just completed on April 30, 2022. However, despite the move, buyers are still vacant.
AXS/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
It is likely that Axie Infinity price will move even lower, breaking the current 2022 lows to test the psychological $20 value area. $20 also contains the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and a prior high volume node in the 2021 Volume Profile. Below $20, though, things get dicey.
There is almost no traded Axie Infinity price volume history in the Volume Profile between $20 and the next high volume node at $8. With all of the bearish fundamentals, worldwide risk-off sentiment, and an increasingly competitive space, AXS has an almost impossible road to recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
