- Axie Infinity price dropped another leg lower on Saturday, hitting the $26-marker.
- AXS price rebounded on Sunday, with bulls able to close above the $31-handle.
- If bulls can keep price action above that $31-handle, support is confirmed, and AXS price could sprint to $44.45.
Axie Infinity (AXS) price has not been in a good place these past few days or even weeks for that matter. The strength of the Greenback has been really biting into AXS’s price action and setting the tone since it began its strengthening rally. For now, a floor looks to be set at $26.11, offering a rebound that bulls will use to close above $31.38 and get set for a rally back to $44.45, erasing the incurred losses since mid-April.
AXS price is set to swing back to the monthly pivot
Axie Infinity got caught in a bearish surprise over the weekend with bears not folding on their short positions and eking out those last few dollars of gains. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) breached the 30-marker and traded deeply in the oversold area. As the sell-side volume dried up, bulls saw the opportunity to recover and then buy above $31 and started to ramp price action up towards $31.
AXS price will need to stay and close above $31 by Monday’s close and in the handover towards Tuesday. This way, $31 gets confirmed as support and can be used as a launching platform to rally quickly back up to $44.45, which is the monthly pivot and a critical historic pivotal level. In the process, not only will AXS have erased a large part of the bearish move that occurred in April, but it will have booked a 40% gain in the books that will trigger some profit-taking.
AXS/USD daily chart
New tail risks have been added from geopolitics after India tripled its buying of Russian oil, angering the US and the European bloc in the process. Germany wants to extend an olive branch to India by inviting India into the G7 to make them change their minds. As this sets the scene for more aggressiveness on the battlefield, expect to see headwinds emerge with dollar strength pulling AXS below $20 towards $19.59, or even $14.05.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon price underpinned at $1.00 with MATIC bulls taking over
Polygon (MATIC) price has been on a risky drop towards $1.00 over the weekend. Although it was expected that on Saturday, a turnaround would occur, traders instead saw a continuation of the dollar strength squeeze, and investors turning their backs on risk assets.
Solana price crumbles under the pressure of NFT activity on the SOL blockchain
Altcoins in the crypto ecosystem are being hit by a bloodbath amidst fears of Fed interest rate hikes. However, activity in NFTs has increased on blockchains like Ethereum and Solana.
Is Dogecoin price still set to rally 70%
Dogecoin price showed massive promise last week after an impulsive uptrend. However, the subsequent selling pressure has caused DOGE to retrace lower, delaying its breakout and hence the rally.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto recovery rally or exit pump
Bitcoin price seems like it is stabilizing around a significant support level that has been battle-tested twice over the last three months. A resurgence of buying pressure is likely to propel BTC and all altcoins higher.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.