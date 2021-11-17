- Axie Infinity price experiences profit-taking that is likely to continue amid broader cryptocurrency market weakness.
- The rounded top pattern threatens a deeper retracement.
- A greater than 30% correction could occur.
Axie Infinity price remains one of the best performing cryptocurrencies of 2021. Its all-time high of $166 was formed last week and now faces profit-taking and a pullback.
Axie Infinity price to experience Ichimoku mean reversion
Axie Infinity price action is very similar to Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s current price action. The similarity is the large and persistent gaps between the bodies of the weekly candlesticks and the weekly Tenkan-Sen.
Because gaps between the candlestick bodies and the Tenkan-Sen often resolve within four to six periods, Axie Infinity is primed for a near-immediate drop. The weekly Tenkan-Sen on Axie Infinity’s chart is at $106.50. A return to that level would represent a 30% drop from the current weekly open. However, there is a strong possibility of an even deeper decline.
The Volume Profile shows that a drop below $120 could trigger a fast move to the $85 value area. The indicator is extremely thin between those two price levels. When price falls below the high volume node at $120, Axie Infinity price is likely to get pulled lower, like a vacuum to the next high volume node near $84 – which is also near the Kijun-Sen.
AXS/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
While gaps between the bodies of the weekly candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen often resolve with price moving to the Tenkan-Sen, that is not always the case. Therefore, Axie Infinity price could consolidate and wait for the Tenkan-Sen to move up to price to fill the gap slowly. That would invalidate the current projected 30% drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
