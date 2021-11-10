- Axie Infinity is developing one of the most sought-after bullish Point and Figure patterns.
- Upon confirmation of this pattern, the projected profit target range is 100% from the $150 value area.
- Axie Infinity, like other altcoins, is at the mercy of Bitcoin and Ethereum’s overall trend.
Axie Infinity price continues to press higher and create new all-time highs. Some short-term profit-taking is expected, but buying is expected to return to rally Axie Infinity to highs that could double Axie Infinity above its current $150 trading range.
Axie Infinity to double from $150 to $300
Axie Infinity price action is positioned to confirm one of the most potent and sought-after bullish patterns in Point and Figure analysis: the Bullish Catapult. The theoretical long entry is a buy stop order at $175, a stop loss at $150, a profit target at $300. A trailing stop of two to 3 boxes would help protect any implied profit made post entry.
AXS/USDT $5.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Several scenarios would invalidate the long idea. First, if the current column of Os were to drop below $130, that would invalidate the long entry. Second, the long entry is invalidated if a new series of columns begin to print lower highs. Finally, buyers should also pay close attention to Bitcoin and Ethereum for any hints of price action slowing down or attempting a corrective move.
If Axie Infinity price moves to $130, the next support zone to watch is a collection of Ichimoku and Volume Profile support zones between $115 and $122. Holding that value area is necessary to prevent a collapse in Axie Infinity price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP lags while BTC and ETH take lead
Bitcoin price is hovering inside a crucial demand zone that needs to hold for the upswing to continue. A resurgence of buying pressure that pushes BTC to produce a daily close above it will confirm the resumption of an uptrend and suggest new highs are incoming. Such a move will also cause Etheruem and Ripple to go higher as well.
Cardano price to recover losses as ADA targets $3
Cardano price has stuck to its reversal trend and is currently grappling with a crucial overhead barrier. Clearing this level would release the tension and allow ADA to climb higher.
Litecoin is going to $400, says trading veteran Peter Brandt
The fourteenth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has posted nearly 35% gains over the past week. Litecoin’s explosive growth has triggered a rally to $270.40.
Shiba Inu price prepares for 220% breakout from buy zone
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. Fortunately for the holders, this coiling-up has resulted in a continuation pattern that suggests an exponential move is likely to occur.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.