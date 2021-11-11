AVAX bulls kill off bearish breakout and relaunch Avalanche to new rally

- Avalanche price was under pressure on Wednesday, with a breakthrough of short-term support.
- AVAX price saw a quick reversal as bulls pushed price action back above the trend line.
- As the uptrend is restored, expect a retest and break of $100 in the coming days.
Avalanche (AVAX) has been restoring its uptrend since the beginning of November after some sideways price action in October. In just a couple of days, AVAX price was able to gain 55% in value and hit $100 as a new all-time high. Since then, AVAX price has been fading slightly under some profit-taking, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is traded in overbought territory.
AVAX price sees buy-side support coming in a robust continuing uptrend
Avalanche price got hit with a correction that ran through the crypto space after US inflation numbers triggered doubts about current risk sentiment. First on the chopping block were cryptocurrencies that saw a quick and brief nosedive correction on Wednesday late in the European session. AVAX price is in the meantime back on the front foot with a strong rebound and back above the purple ascending trend line that is guiding the current short-term rally.
AVAX price correction should not come as a surprise, whether or not it is linked to the inflation print. The RSI was in overbought territory, a correction was due to happen, and with that, traders got confirmation that the monthly R1 at $76.12 was there as support. With the quick reversal, AVAX bears received a warning that bulls won’t go quietly without a fight.
AVAX/USD daily chart
Expect this reversal of the correction to continue, and for AVAX price to face $100 quite soon. Unfortunately, the further upside potential is a bit capped by the monthly R3 resistance level at $102.25, so expect limitations on this stretch of the uptrend, although much depends on global market sentiment and tailwinds.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana, Cardano, and Polkadot prepare for second leg up after the sudden market crash
Bitcoin price plunged, triggering cascading liquidations earlier today. Analysts expect altcoin season as layer one protocols, and Ethereum-killers Cardano, Solana and Polkadot gear up for a comeback.
AVAX bulls kill off bearish breakout and relaunch Avalanche to new rally
Avalanche (AVAX) has been restoring its uptrend since the beginning of November after some sideways price action in October. In just a couple of days, AVAX price was able to gain 55% in value and hit $100 as a new all-time high.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos march to new highs with uptrend intact
Bitcoin price popped higher yesterday and made new all-time highs around $69,123.70, but then came under pressure from profit-taking in the US session as global markets got rattled by higher-than-expected inflation data.
XLM price in trouble as Stellar bulls rethink their position
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate Stellar current market conditions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.