AVAX to pull back and find support before Avalanche smashes through $100

- AVAX price pushed new all-time highs, halted just short of the critical $100 level.
- Ichimoku analysis and oscillators show AVAX is a little extended.
- A pullback to equilibrium is expected to occur soon.
AVAX price has made substantial gains over the past two weeks. It took traders forty-five days of consolidation to eventually push AVAX above its prior all-time high of $74 to the new all-time high at $97. Just short of $100 is where sellers came in. A pullback is very likely before AVAX can burst through the $100 value area.
AVAX price stop just $3 shy of $100, overbought and extended price action the likely culprit
AVAX price has several technical reasons why it is finding some difficulty hitting the $100 level. The primary reason is the large gap between the body of the candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen. One of the behaviors of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system is the close relationship between the candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen – they like to move together, almost like holding hands. When gaps develop between the two, things become volatile, and traders often see fast corrective moves that return to the Tenkan-Sen. AVAX price is in one of those conditions right now.
Adding to the likely hood of the pullback are the Optex Bands trading in the extreme overbought levels and the Composite Index trading near a historical resistance range. The combination of the gap between the candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen with the overbought and extended conditions in the oscillators points to AVAX dipping lower. Support will likely be found between the Kijun-Sen ($75) and the Tenkan-Sen ($80). If there is a much deeper corrective move, then the most potent level of near-term support range is between the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $54 and Senkou Span B at $56.
AVAX/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
However, cryptocurrencies are likely in a strong altcoin bull market, and the extended conditions may become more extended. Consolidation between $90 and $98 without a pullback is also possible. Any new daily close at or above $100 would invalidate any projections of an imminent pullback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
