- Avalanche price fell by 44% in November and has since rebounded by 10%.
-
AVAX currently hovers beneath a broken support zone.
-
The bulls must conquer the $14 liquidity zone to prompt a potential rally toward $16.
Avalanche price may be setting up for one more decline targeting the halfway point of the 2020-2021 bull run. Despite this fact, the bulls are showing efforts to refute the bearish stronghold. The $14 price zone is crucial for defining the next directional rally.
AVAX price is submerged
Avalanche price has yet to recoup substantial losses following the 44% decline witnessed earlier in the month. Currently, the Ethereum-based gaming token is up a mere 3% on the day, bringing the total recovery of lost value to 10%. AVAX failure to prompt a significant countertrend move could spell bad news for December.
Avalanche price currently auctions at $13.01. The bulls and bears show a tug-of-war price action on smaller time frames near the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. Traders should be cautious as the moving indicators could produce a bearish cross signal. A bearish cross is when the slower moving average crosses over the faster moving average while the auctioning price stays on or below both indicators.
A bearish cross would likely catalyze a sweep-the-lows event targeting the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $11.26. The aforementioned level is the 50% mark between an all-time low at $0.85 and an all-time high at $147. It is worth noting that the Fibonacci levels are used by calculating exponential returns in logarithmic mode on Tradingview. Avax would decline by 16% if said price action occurs.
AVAX/USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bearish thesis targeting $11.26 could occur with a bullish surge through the $14 liquidity zone. In doing so, the AVAX price rally towards the northern side of the November range near $16.20, resulting in a 50% increase from the current market value.
Here's how Bitcoin price moves could affect Avalanche price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
