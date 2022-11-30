Avalanche price fell by 44% in November and has since rebounded by 10%.

AVAX currently hovers beneath a broken support zone.

The bulls must conquer the $14 liquidity zone to prompt a potential rally toward $16.

Avalanche price may be setting up for one more decline targeting the halfway point of the 2020-2021 bull run. Despite this fact, the bulls are showing efforts to refute the bearish stronghold. The $14 price zone is crucial for defining the next directional rally.

AVAX price is submerged

Avalanche price has yet to recoup substantial losses following the 44% decline witnessed earlier in the month. Currently, the Ethereum-based gaming token is up a mere 3% on the day, bringing the total recovery of lost value to 10%. AVAX failure to prompt a significant countertrend move could spell bad news for December.

Avalanche price currently auctions at $13.01. The bulls and bears show a tug-of-war price action on smaller time frames near the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. Traders should be cautious as the moving indicators could produce a bearish cross signal. A bearish cross is when the slower moving average crosses over the faster moving average while the auctioning price stays on or below both indicators.

A bearish cross would likely catalyze a sweep-the-lows event targeting the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $11.26. The aforementioned level is the 50% mark between an all-time low at $0.85 and an all-time high at $147. It is worth noting that the Fibonacci levels are used by calculating exponential returns in logarithmic mode on Tradingview. Avax would decline by 16% if said price action occurs.

AVAX/USDT 1-Day Chart

Invalidation of the bearish thesis targeting $11.26 could occur with a bullish surge through the $14 liquidity zone. In doing so, the AVAX price rally towards the northern side of the November range near $16.20, resulting in a 50% increase from the current market value.

