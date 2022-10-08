- Bitcoin price navigates its way through a choppy market.
- Institutional investors return to the crypto market as retail traders step back.
- Whales erect walls preventing Bitcoin price from sustaining an uptrend.
Bitcoin price is back below $20,000 after tagging a weekly high at $20,400. The flagship cryptocurrency could have hit bottom, but internal and external forces prevent a bullish trend reversal. Bitcoin price is expected to keep moving between $18,500 and $20,400 in the short term.
Bitcoin price comes under the immense institutional influence
Michael Safai of Dexterity Capital believes that institutional investors return to the crypto market while retail traders step back. His observation comes amid an ongoing Bitcoin price range-bound movement. Safai reckons that the game has effectively changed from checkers to chess.
We might have been playing checkers two years ago – we're playing chess now.
Bitcoin price is range-bound, but for how long?
Bitcoin is trading between $18,500 (lower range limit) and $20,400 (upper range limit). Its sideways price action has formed a rectangle pattern, implying general market indecision.
The 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), red, provides BTC with immediate support, while the 100-day SMA, blue, limit price movement to the upside. The bellwether cryptocurrency must hold above the 50 SMA to avoid testing the rectangle support, which could heighten the risk of a southbound breakout.
BTC/USD eight-hour chart
The DMI (Directional Movement Index) negative divergence from the price is raising the probability of further losses ahead of the new week. Similarly, the OBV (On Balance Volume) indicator validates the pessimistic forecast as it slopes further below the one million mark.
In other words, Bitcoin price is at a greater risk of exploring downhill levels. Furthermore, investors holding 1,000 and more BTC are yet to stop their selling activities. The chart below from Glassnode reveals a 7.64% decline from 2,292 to 2,117 addresses – between March 21 and October 8, 2022.
Bitcoin Number of Addresses with Balance ≥ 1k
Overhead pressure tends to intensify as whales offload their bags. Unless this selling spree dies, it would be imperative to say that the journey downstream is far from over.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Assessing ETH’s potential breakout
Ethereum price trends sideways between an upper range limit at $1,380 and a lower range limit at $1,272. Its recent rejection caught most investors unawares, with ETH falling to trade at $1,330 at the time of writing.
Dogecoin price slips again, with weekly gains set to evaporate
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action is at risk of tanking 12% and, in the process erasing its weekly gains. A big catalyst that could trigger the retreat is the US Non Farm Payrolls (NFPs) report that is due to come out later this afternoon.
Cardano price hints at a 25% rally as ADA retests stable support level
Cardano price has arrived at an inflection point that has triggered not one but three reversals over the last two months. The recent retest does provide a similar opportunity for investors but with a higher risk.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.