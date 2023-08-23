Aptos announces an improvement over ERC-721 token standard, likely to catalyze APT recovery

Share:

Aptos simplified the process of airdrops and NFT transfers for creators on its blockchain.

The project is launching a new digital asset standard, an improvement over Ethereum and Solana’s token standards.

APT price recovery is likely to be catalyzed by the development as it could boost Aptos adoption.

Aptos announced the launch of a Digital Asset Standard (DA) to scale NFTs for creators on its chain. The launch is an improvement over the chain’s existing token standard TokenV1, Ethereum’s ERC-721 and Solana network’s SPL.

The DA is focused on seamless airdrops and enhanced performance on the Aptos blockchain. This development is likely to fuel a bullish narrative for APT price recovery in the long term.

Aptos reveals new Digital Asset Standard

Aptos Labs, founded by developers of Facebook’s scrapped Diem project, focused on airdrops and transfers on its chain, expanding its services with a new token standard. The project identified the limitations of Ethereum’s ERC-721 and Solana’s SPL, developing an improvement over its own TokenV1 standard.

1/ Introducing Aptos Digital Asset Standard (DA)



Token standards are pivotal in establishing a shared foundation to create, manage, and interact with digital assets in a blockchain ecosystem. The new Aptos DA offers builders unrivaled flexibility, composability, and scalability. pic.twitter.com/GmxZLuyyqF — Aptos (@Aptos_Network) August 22, 2023

The move was aimed at boosting the flexibility and programmability of tokens on Aptos and provide more efficient on-chain data management. According to Aptos, SPL had interoperability issues, while ERC-721 proved to be inefficient and their TokenV1 standard lacked flexibility. All these issues have been addressed by the new DA.

Aptos’ standard is based on real-world applicability of NFTs and tokens, through airdrops, and soul binding of tokens (a technology to boost digital identity tokens).

Project’s in the Aptos ecosystem: Metapixel, a web3 gaming project, Mokshya, an open-source protocol to build smart contracts and BRAWL3R, an online platform fighter game, have adopted the new token standard.

APT price is $5.907 at the time of writing. APT price yielded 0.97% gains over the previous day on Binance. The token’s price recovery is likely to be catalyzed by the new developments in the project.