Cardano outpaces Polkadot and Kusama in development activity, ADA price at crucial level

Cardano blockchain ranked first in terms of development activity compared to rivals Polkadot, Kusama and Chainlink.

Over the past 30 days, Cardano noted the highest Github development performance among peers, while the altcoin’s price struggled to recover from a slump.

ADA price is below its three long-term EMAs, and the altcoin has wiped out all gains since mid-July 2023.

Cardano, one of the largest competitors of the Ethereum network, has ranked first in terms of Github commits that track development activity across blockchains. Over the past month, ADA’s development activity picked up pace, despite the decline in the altcoin’s price.

ADA price is $0.2615 at the time of writing. The altcoin is currently trading below its three long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with no significant signs of recovery.

Cardano outperforms competitors in development activity

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, Polkadot and Kusama blockchains has recorded the highest level of development activity in months. Over the past thirty days, Cardano outperformed Polkadot, Kusama, Chainlink and other rival blockchains and ranked first in development activity on Github.

While ADA price slumped and is in a downward trend, developers are consistently building. Cardano has averaged more than 500 daily submissions from developers on Github over teh past 30 days. Higher development, however, has failed to catalyze a recovery in the asset’s price.

Cardano ranks first in development activity, as recorded by Santiment

While development activity does not typically have a correlation with asset prices, it relates to the adoption and utility of the asset in the long term. Cardano’s rising development activity could, therefore, be correlated to higher adoption of the altcoin in the future. Projects are more likely to choose the Cardano blockchain for deployment of their smart contracts in response to fast-paced development on the chain.

ADA price is in a downward trend that started in mid-July 2023. After a peak of $0.3788, ADA price has been in a consistent decline, dropping to the August 17 low of $0.2383. At the time of writing, the altcoin has recovered to $0.2613, with no significant signs of recovery.