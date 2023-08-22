Cardano outpaces Polkadot and Kusama in development activity, ADA price at crucial level

- Cardano blockchain ranked first in terms of development activity compared to rivals Polkadot, Kusama and Chainlink.
- Over the past 30 days, Cardano noted the highest Github development performance among peers, while the altcoin’s price struggled to recover from a slump.
- ADA price is below its three long-term EMAs, and the altcoin has wiped out all gains since mid-July 2023.
Cardano, one of the largest competitors of the Ethereum network, has ranked first in terms of Github commits that track development activity across blockchains. Over the past month, ADA’s development activity picked up pace, despite the decline in the altcoin’s price.
ADA price is $0.2615 at the time of writing. The altcoin is currently trading below its three long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with no significant signs of recovery.
Also read: CAKE increasing social dominance after token burn unlikely to catalyze price recovery
Cardano outperforms competitors in development activity
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, Polkadot and Kusama blockchains has recorded the highest level of development activity in months. Over the past thirty days, Cardano outperformed Polkadot, Kusama, Chainlink and other rival blockchains and ranked first in development activity on Github.
While ADA price slumped and is in a downward trend, developers are consistently building. Cardano has averaged more than 500 daily submissions from developers on Github over teh past 30 days. Higher development, however, has failed to catalyze a recovery in the asset’s price.
Cardano ranks first in development activity, as recorded by Santiment
While development activity does not typically have a correlation with asset prices, it relates to the adoption and utility of the asset in the long term. Cardano’s rising development activity could, therefore, be correlated to higher adoption of the altcoin in the future. Projects are more likely to choose the Cardano blockchain for deployment of their smart contracts in response to fast-paced development on the chain.
ADA price is in a downward trend that started in mid-July 2023. After a peak of $0.3788, ADA price has been in a consistent decline, dropping to the August 17 low of $0.2383. At the time of writing, the altcoin has recovered to $0.2613, with no significant signs of recovery.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price rally to $0.60 likely with recovery fueled by developments in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
CAKE increasing social dominance after token burn unlikely to catalyze price recovery
Pancake Swap, one of the largest DEXes in the crypto ecosystem, announced the burn of $10.4 million worth of CAKE tokens. While a token burn is typically considered bullish for the asset, in the case of CAKE, reducing its circulating supply is unlikely to catalyze a token's price recovery.
Binance Coin kickstarts its 35% crash liquidating BNB bridge hacker’s position on Venus Protocol
Binance Coin price has produced a weekly candlestick close below the key support level at $221. This development has two major ramifications. The first being that a breakdown of $221 barrier confirms the start of a downtrend for BNB.
Arbitrum price declines as institutional investors shed ARB holdings
Arbitrum is one of the largest Layer 2 chains in the Ethereum ecosystem and the token’s price has been in a downtrend since mid-April 2023. Institutional investors have transferred their ARB tokens to centralized exchanges, gearing up to shed their holdings.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.