Shibarium “almost ready” to reopen after initial network-related woes

Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama said that Layer 2 solution Shibarium testing phase will end on Wednesday.

Shibarium developers attributed initial network and bridge problems to high demand.

The relaunch will include additional validators for earning staking rewards on BONE tokens.

Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium suffered a roadblock on its mainnet launch. Problems with the network left around 1,000 Ethereum and 600,000 BONE tokens locked, leaving users unable to access or recover their funds and pushing down Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price.

Shytoshi Kusama, leading developer of the Shiba Inu project, attributed the technical problems to high demand and announced a $2 million insurance to cover the value of the tokens paused on the Shibarium bridge. Since then, Kusama has shared new updates on Shiba Inu’s progress in recovering the Layer 2 project and preparing it to go live once again.

Shibarium close to the end of testing phase

According to the latest update from the Shiba Inu community published Tuesday, the ecosystem’s Layer 2 scaling solution has nearly completed its testing phase. After two days of tweaking different parameters, developers behind the blockchain consider that the system is enhanced and optimized.

The key challenge faced by Shibarium at its launch was a large volume of activity from users, according to Kusama. Since this was not anticipated, Shibarium’s operations were affected and user funds were paused on a bridge.

In the update, Kusama says that a new monitoring system and additional fail safes have been introduced in the Layer 2 blockchain. In the event that Shibarium faces a high level of user traffic again, the team is equipped to handle the situation.

Tomorrow [Wednesday] additional validators will go live, giving even more options for you to stake your BONE for a share of the rewards earned for these two roles in our society. Testing will wrap up, and we will prepare for public consumption once again

Kusama said in the blog post.

In addition to bringing Shibarium back, Kusama announced the launch of new validators to increase opportunities for BONE token holders to stake their assets and earn rewards.

The update failed to provide impetus to SHIB, which traded at $0.00000797 at the time of writing, a 0.13% fall compared with the previous day.