Eigenpie announces EGP token airdrop for 100,000 centralized exchange users

- Eigenpie, a liquid staking protocol, has announced its EGP token airdrop for 100,000 Web3 wallet users.
- Binance and OKX users will receive 1% of the total EGP token supply as an airdrop, per the announcement.
- Eigenpie recently announced a staking program to reward EIGEN token stakers with points.
Eigenpie is a SubDAO protocol, a multichain project that manages digital assets. The project focuses on staking Ethereum Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) like EIGEN and offers points to stakers.
Eigenpie announced an airdrop program for centralized exchange users of Binance and OKX on Monday.
EGP token airdrop for 100,000 users
The Eigenpie SubDAO has announced an EGP token airdrop for 100,000 active web3 wallet users on two centralized crypto exchanges, Binance and OKX. The project will distribute 1% of the EGP token’s supply to eligible exchange users.
According to the announcement, 60% of the allocated EGP tokens will be airdropped to the first 60,000 eligible web3 wallet users on Binance. The remaining 40% of the tokens will be allocated to 40,000 OKX users. Eigenpie considers web3 wallet users who swapped over $10 on the OKX DEX aggregator across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism and Base before April 8 as eligible for the EGP airdrop.
Eigenpie shared the details in a recent tweet on X.
We are delighted to announce @Eigenpiexyz_io's $EGP Token Airdrop for 100,000 active Web3 Wallet Users from @binance and @okx.— Eigenpie (@Eigenpiexyz_io) May 13, 2024
In line with our dedication to growing the Eigenpie community, we are distributing 1% of the total EGP token supply as an airdrop to eligible users on… pic.twitter.com/OnxvnFgCjm
On May 11, Eigenpie called EIGEN holders to delegate their tokens to the SubDAO and receive 1 Eigen Point per 100 EIGEN tokens delegated every hour.
Eigen Points help users gain eligibility and prepare for EGP token airdrop.
Attention $EIGEN holders from @eigenlayer.— Eigenpie (@Eigenpiexyz_io) May 11, 2024
You can now delegate your $EIGEN tokens to @Eigenpiexyz_io Node Operators and receive 1 Eigenpie Point per 100 $EIGEN tokens delegated per hour.⚙️
Delegate:⬇️https://t.co/8tmcw0TX48
This process allows EIGEN token delegators to… pic.twitter.com/EseUnsG19w
Eigenpie allows users to undelegate their tokens in a simple process, making it lucrative for stakers. It’s important for investors to do their own research before staking their tokens with Eigenpie.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Week Ahead: Crypto market eyes a bullish turnaround Premium
A new week has begun, but crypto markets seem to be doing the same thing they have for the past few weeks – consolidate. However, this week will likely bring new opportunities as Bitcoin begins to show signs of revival.
Eigenpie announces EGP token airdrop for 100,000 centralized exchange users
Eigenpie is a SubDAO protocol, a multichain project that manages digital assets. The project focuses on staking Ethereum Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) like EIGEN and offers points to stakers.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit update: All related parties to file letters to seal motions and evidence
Ripple, SEC and any third parties are expected to file letters to seal proceedings and supporting evidence by Monday. Ripple CEO voiced concerns over the SEC’s treatment of the largest stablecoin, USD Tether.
Top AI tokens bleed despite reports of Apple closing deal to use OpenAI features
Apple has closed a deal with OpenAI to use the latter’s technology in its new iPhone, Bloomberg reports. The giant’s iOS 18 could come packed with ChatGPT features, per the report.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped.