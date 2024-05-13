Eigenpie announces EGP token airdrop for 100,000 centralized exchange users

Eigenpie, a liquid staking protocol, has announced its EGP token airdrop for 100,000 Web3 wallet users.

Binance and OKX users will receive 1% of the total EGP token supply as an airdrop, per the announcement.

Eigenpie recently announced a staking program to reward EIGEN token stakers with points.

Eigenpie is a SubDAO protocol, a multichain project that manages digital assets. The project focuses on staking Ethereum Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) like EIGEN and offers points to stakers.

Eigenpie announced an airdrop program for centralized exchange users of Binance and OKX on Monday.

EGP token airdrop for 100,000 users

The Eigenpie SubDAO has announced an EGP token airdrop for 100,000 active web3 wallet users on two centralized crypto exchanges, Binance and OKX. The project will distribute 1% of the EGP token’s supply to eligible exchange users.

According to the announcement, 60% of the allocated EGP tokens will be airdropped to the first 60,000 eligible web3 wallet users on Binance. The remaining 40% of the tokens will be allocated to 40,000 OKX users. Eigenpie considers web3 wallet users who swapped over $10 on the OKX DEX aggregator across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism and Base before April 8 as eligible for the EGP airdrop.

Eigenpie shared the details in a recent tweet on X.

We are delighted to announce @Eigenpiexyz_io's $EGP Token Airdrop for 100,000 active Web3 Wallet Users from @binance and @okx.



In line with our dedication to growing the Eigenpie community, we are distributing 1% of the total EGP token supply as an airdrop to eligible users on… pic.twitter.com/OnxvnFgCjm — Eigenpie (@Eigenpiexyz_io) May 13, 2024

On May 11, Eigenpie called EIGEN holders to delegate their tokens to the SubDAO and receive 1 Eigen Point per 100 EIGEN tokens delegated every hour.

Eigen Points help users gain eligibility and prepare for EGP token airdrop.

Attention $EIGEN holders from @eigenlayer.



You can now delegate your $EIGEN tokens to @Eigenpiexyz_io Node Operators and receive 1 Eigenpie Point per 100 $EIGEN tokens delegated per hour.⚙️



Delegate:⬇️https://t.co/8tmcw0TX48



This process allows EIGEN token delegators to… pic.twitter.com/EseUnsG19w — Eigenpie (@Eigenpiexyz_io) May 11, 2024

Eigenpie allows users to undelegate their tokens in a simple process, making it lucrative for stakers. It’s important for investors to do their own research before staking their tokens with Eigenpie.