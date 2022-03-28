- Algorand price makes new highs for March and is set to pop 16%.
- ALGO price faces psychological level as bears look for rejection at $1.10.
- With current positive sentiment and more tailwinds, expect a breakthrough above $1.10 later this week.
Algorand (ALGO) pierced above a double top this morning after bulls caught the minimal fade that occurred and ran the coin higher. Global markets are on the front foot and this is spilling over and adding more tailwinds to cryptocurrencies. Additionally, some positive geopolitical news and an accommodative stance by the Bank of Japan add even more supportive factors for the rally to continue, targeting $1.10 in the near term.
Algorand price tailwinds triple as bears flee the scene
Algorand price is seeing the second phase of the uptrend that started on March 22nd when it bounced to $0.8018. ALGO price got rejected by the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and pulled back to $0.8018 to find support before bulls swung back into action and broke through the 55-day SMA, the monthly pivot and $0.8679 all at once. It then turned these into support by closing above them. Although price action looked to be at risk on Sunday, forming a double top at $0.9514 with the high from March 22nd, the short-term level was no match for the significant outweighed demand from bulls.
ALGO price briefly slipped below $0.9514, offering some investors and bulls a chance to to get in quickly before price rallied yet again by another 1%. The target for this week is the nearby $1.00 psychological level, which generally should be no issue for investors to punch through. Rather extraordinary is the $1.10 level 10 cents further north, with the monthly R1 and the pivotal historical level coinciding with the double top from February 7, holding 16% of bookable gains.
ALGO/USD daily chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken into the ‘overbought’ area to the upside with these monstrous moves over the past ten trading days. Although investors are waiting to get in and the supply side sees overdemand, it could make the rally come to a sudden halt as traders weigh the risk and possibility of further gains on the table. With the RSI in overbought, they may not consider this the right time to get involved as profits to the upside look limited. Expect a cool-down in the RSI instead, to provide more interest, which would mean price action gives a bit of room to the downside, falling back towards $0.8679 and the 55-day SMA just below, to temper the overexcited demand side in the trade equation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Brock Pierce goes all-in EOS, pushing prices by more than 26%
EOS price started a massive uptrend, posting double-digit gains overnight. Analysts believe EOS could continue its uptrend to a target at $5.5.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $1
Ripple (XRP) price sees a bullish continuation helped by another round of tailwinds that are supporting the positive spin coming from the equity space.
Ethereum price heads north to print new yearly high at $3,700
Ethereum (ETH) price is on the cusp of performing one of its best weeks in 2022 as markets jump on additional favourable tailwinds.
Shiba Inu accumulation at this level could yield maximum returns
Shiba Inu price is arriving at a critical junction on its journey north. Flipping this hurdle into a support floor will be key to triggering further upside for SHIB.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.