- Cardano price bounces back 1% on Friday ASIA PAC session after a violent week.
- ADA tries to tie up with gains as markets made a nosedive move again on Thursday night.
- With markets burning, ADA could be the guiding light to the promised land.
Cardano (ADA) price action is notwithstanding a violent risk-asset sell-off that has been going on for almost the whole week. The Nasdaq is leading the way in the sea od red that is spilling the markets, with Tesla and Twitter at the top as Elon Musk is losing investor confidence in the businesses he is involved in. This is putting remaining pressure on risk assets, limiting any upside for Cardano price and other cryptocurrencies.
Cardano price will try for 15% gains
Cardano price popped higher this morning, shaking off the sell-off of Thursday night in United States equities yet again. Unfortunately, ADA is trading a bit lower now as bulls received a firm rejection from the topside at $0.265, the low of December 24, 2017, and the monthly S1 support level. As long as bulls can keep Friday profitable, some follow-through should be in there for the coming days.
ADA price could be seen running away higher over the weekend as thin little trading action opens up room for bulls to make large price jumps with a marginal effort. Although the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.324 with a pivotal level looks promising, the current backdrop makes it too far off. Rather look for $0.300 with that pivotal level and perfect technical test and break at $0.297 throughout November as a profit-taking level, bearing potential 15% gains.
ADA/USD daily chart
As mentioned above, that rejection is still unfolding as we speak. Should United States equities take another step back and drop further lower, risk comes with a possible negative downbeat trading day. Certainly, should $0.247 break lower and print a new low for the year, then a nosedive move could unfold in Cardano price. The falling knife could slice through the price action towards $0.194 near the low of November 30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bank of England deems crypto “too dangerous”, calls for regulations as market cap touches $770 billion
The crypto market is not making much headway when it comes to recovery since the FTX collapse. Consequently, the fear of volatility has intensified among authorities.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried receives bail approval for $250 million
Former FTX CEO is being investigated for fraud and illicit use of customer funds following extradition from the Bahamas. The bail conditions limit Sam Bankman-Fried to conduct transactions worth less than $1,000 at all times.
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls vs. Bears - Last trade of the year
XRP price shows bears in control of the trend. Still, high-cap investors seem almost certain of a countertrend spike in the coming weeks. This thesis remains neutral but identifies how to engage in a bearish and bullish scenario.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: Investors on edge as bears aim for new all-time lows
Crypto.com price may be setting up for an end-of-the-year decline. CRO will need to display tremendous strength to alter the bearish bias.The bulls will need to hurdle the $0.063 barrier to launch a counterattack.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.