Cardano’s developer IOG is building industry’s first decentralization index, ADA in the red

- Cardano’s builder partners with the University of Edinburgh to develop crypto’s first metric measuring crypto projects’ decentralization.
- The Edinburgh Decentralization Index aims to rank projects by decentralization, improving blockchain industry transparency, and tracking market dynamics.
- ADA price sustains downtrend in a long-term falling channel as whales offload their bags.
Cardano’s (ADA) developer, Input Output Global, Inc. (IOG), is partnering with the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom to complete a ‘decentralization index’, which will create a benchmark for measuring the extent to which crypto projects can truly be said to be ‘decentralized’. The development of the index comes at a pivotal moment for the sector as it tries to regain credibility following the FTX disaster, which brought home the risks of centralized exchanges where too much power resides in a few inexperienced hands.
The Edinburgh Decentralization Index to guard against high levels of centralization
FTX’s fall is triggering discussions around consumer protection and influencing crypto projects like Cardano to build systems that support decentralization.
According to a blog post published by IOG, the Edinburgh Decentralization Index (EDI) is being designed to promote transparency by employing “a research-based methodology to produce a framework that consistently determines the ‘decentralization’ level of public blockchain projects.” This aligns with the core principles of blockchain technology to safeguard people against highly centralized control.
The EDI will be one tool that protects and promotes the technology’s unique features, such as immutability, transparency, censorship, integrity and resilience – all of which heavily depend on decentralization.
Professor Jane Hillston, the University of Edinburgh’s head of the School of Informatics, emphasizes the need to engage research to stimulate growth and solve problems. She reckoned that while this is an exciting opportunity, it presents the department with a “challenging technical problem that has the potential to significantly benefit the blockchain market.”
Cardano’s founder and CEO of IOG, Charles Hoskinson, stated that decentralization is the core of blockchain technology and carries revolutionary potential. With decentralization, stakeholders will be giving power back to the everyday user. However, he admitted that there are not enough or cut-out acceptable industry standards showing the extent to which crypto projects are decentralized.
“By working together as an industry on these standards, we can ensure we can protect consumers without stifling some of the exciting innovation that makes our industry stand out. This is why tools like the EDI will be so important – it’s an example of the exact kind of work we should be doing to help progress our industry in the right direction, while preserving the founding ethos of blockchain,” Hoskinson’s quote expounded.
A possible release date of the EDI was not included in the announcement. However, IOG cemented its commitment by donating $4.5 million to Edinburgh University. The institution and IOG launched the Zero Knowledge Lab, which will spearhead research around the protection of personal information.
Cardano price struggles to find support as whales sell ADA
Cardano price continues to trade within a 16-month falling channel. This pattern shows that ADA is still in a long-term downtrend, with a break below its critical support at $0.30 highly likely.
Declines could gain momentum if ADA slides below the immediate support at $0.30. Although the channel’s throughline may function as support, it has been broken severally before. Therefore, a more robust support is the lower boundary line at $0.22 and $0.16, respectively.
ADA/USD three-day chart
ADA has never broken above the upper channel’s boundary, which means a break above this level could be very bullish. Traders looking for long positions must wait until ADA steps and holds above the channel. A subsequent move beyond the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) could keep the uptrend as ADA heads to $1.00.
Recovery is unlikely to occur in the coming few days as long as whales continue to sell ADA. As shown below, addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million tokens now hold 16.01% of ADA’s supply, down from 16.14% as recorded on December 7.
Cardano Supply Distribution
Cardano price has been falling alongside this metric, thus supporting the pessimistic outlook. On the other hand, the same investors selling ADA could start buying back the tokens as the price falls, a move that may create new bullish momentum. For this reason, traders should stay alert and follow the behavior of whales to ensure they are making informed decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano’s developer IOG is building industry’s first decentralization index, ADA in the red
Cardano’s (ADA) developer, Input Output Global, Inc. (IOG), is showing its commitment to building through the crypto winter with its latest partnership with the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao predicts challenging period after rumors of FTX-like collapse
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trade volume, is the target of speculation on crypto Twitter as users raise concerns over similarities with doomed crypto broker FTX.
Crypto.com Coin price continues its decline as pressure builds for 40% nosedive move
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price is seeing its final chances for recruiting new investors and clients to its platform and coin as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is coming to an end this weekend with the final between Argentina and France.
Ethereum price cracks under pressure as Super Thursday gets underway
Ethereum (ETH) price slid lower Thursday morning after the Fed and its FOMC rate decision fell mostly in line with what markets were expecting, although most analysts retained a more hawkish undertone.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.