99% of AVAX holders are in loss ahead of nearly $100 million token unlock

- Avalanche token holders whose investment is profitable have reached an all-time low.
- Nearly 99.5% of all AVAX holders are sitting on unrealized losses.
- The AVAX team is set to release 9.54 million tokens, worth upwards of $97 million, on August 26.
- AVAX price nosedived nearly 22% within two weeks of an earlier token unlock event, so traders expect a repeat performance.
Avalanche (AVAX) price has dropped from its mid-July peak of $15.94 to $10.19 at the time of writing. The decline in the token of the smart contract platform can be attributed to the upcoming token unlock event and a massive drop in the percentage of AVAX holders sitting on unrealized profits.
The previous token unlock event increased the selling pressure on AVAX and sent the token to its June 10 low of $10.04. Nearly 21.82% was shaved off from the token’s price within the two weeks following the May 28 unlock. A similar impact is likely expected from Saturday’s AVAX token unlock.
Also read: Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ethereum Cancun upgrade
AVAX holders in profit declines to all-time low
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock, the percentage of AVAX holders in profit has taken a massive hit. For the week starting Monday, August 21, 99.49% AVAX holders are “out of the money” or sitting on unrealized losses, 0.51% are at break-even and a mere 160 addresses are sitting on unrealized profits.
On-chain analysts at IntoTheBlock note that AVAX price has witnessed similar price levels before – in June and December 2022. However, this marks the first time that nearly all AVAX holders are holding the DeFi token at a loss.
In/Out of the Money chart from IntoTheBlock
A key event for Avalanche this week is the token unlock scheduled for this Saturday, August 26. Nearly 2.77% of the token’s circulating supply, 9.54 million AVAX tokens will be unlocked in less than three days, according to data from token.unlocks.app.
The previous event on May 28 unlocked a similar percentage of the token’s circulating supply. In response to the unlock, AVAX price dropped 22% in under two weeks. AVAX price dropped from $14.89 on May 28 to $11.66 on June 12 and hit its June low of $10.04 on June 12.
AVAX token unlock on May 28 and the upcoming event for Aug 26
If the trend repeats, which is likely due to a similar volume of tokens and distribution, AVAX price could plummet lower. At the time of writing, AVAX price trades at $10.20. Avalanche’s token is likely to breach its June 12 low of $10.04 and drop to levels previously seen in 2021 of roughly $9.84.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing
Fortune Crypto reports that the former manager at OpenSea, Nathaniel Chastain, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for insider trading, among other charges, in the digital asset space.
Uniswap price June-July rally of 65% undone as UNI falls by 25% in a week
Uniswap price is taking the spot of one of the biggest losers of the month, with the altcoin’s losses extending with every passing day. However, a key indicator suggests that UNI’s bearishness might be reaching the point of saturation, leaving a reversal as the likely option.
MKR Whales’ holding hits a six-month high as Maker price crashes by 25%
Maker price was one of the best-performing assets throughout June and July. The rally noted in that duration made MKR a must-have token, and it seems like the whales did not waste the opportunity to make it happen. However, if the price declines further, this altcoin also faces the threat of loss offsetting via selling.
Binance.US set to make a comeback to Dollar via third-party application MoonPay
Binance.US, the American arm of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, recently faced a setback. After being cut off by the banks, the exchange users had to apply creative methods to gain access to USD fiat transfers. However, a new partnership is set to bring these troubles to an end.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.