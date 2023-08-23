99% of AVAX holders are in loss ahead of nearly $100 million token unlock

Share:

Avalanche token holders whose investment is profitable have reached an all-time low.

Nearly 99.5% of all AVAX holders are sitting on unrealized losses.

The AVAX team is set to release 9.54 million tokens, worth upwards of $97 million, on August 26.

AVAX price nosedived nearly 22% within two weeks of an earlier token unlock event, so traders expect a repeat performance.

Avalanche (AVAX) price has dropped from its mid-July peak of $15.94 to $10.19 at the time of writing. The decline in the token of the smart contract platform can be attributed to the upcoming token unlock event and a massive drop in the percentage of AVAX holders sitting on unrealized profits.

The previous token unlock event increased the selling pressure on AVAX and sent the token to its June 10 low of $10.04. Nearly 21.82% was shaved off from the token’s price within the two weeks following the May 28 unlock. A similar impact is likely expected from Saturday’s AVAX token unlock.

AVAX holders in profit declines to all-time low

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock, the percentage of AVAX holders in profit has taken a massive hit. For the week starting Monday, August 21, 99.49% AVAX holders are “out of the money” or sitting on unrealized losses, 0.51% are at break-even and a mere 160 addresses are sitting on unrealized profits.

On-chain analysts at IntoTheBlock note that AVAX price has witnessed similar price levels before – in June and December 2022. However, this marks the first time that nearly all AVAX holders are holding the DeFi token at a loss.

In/Out of the Money chart from IntoTheBlock

A key event for Avalanche this week is the token unlock scheduled for this Saturday, August 26. Nearly 2.77% of the token’s circulating supply, 9.54 million AVAX tokens will be unlocked in less than three days, according to data from token.unlocks.app.

The previous event on May 28 unlocked a similar percentage of the token’s circulating supply. In response to the unlock, AVAX price dropped 22% in under two weeks. AVAX price dropped from $14.89 on May 28 to $11.66 on June 12 and hit its June low of $10.04 on June 12.

AVAX token unlock on May 28 and the upcoming event for Aug 26

If the trend repeats, which is likely due to a similar volume of tokens and distribution, AVAX price could plummet lower. At the time of writing, AVAX price trades at $10.20. Avalanche’s token is likely to breach its June 12 low of $10.04 and drop to levels previously seen in 2021 of roughly $9.84.