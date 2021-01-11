The prolonged jump in bond yields continues to uneash damage to metals and crypto currencies. Ashraf tweeted earlier today: "The ONLY way for metals to stabilize is for the Fed to "try" to convince us later this mth that breakeven inflation is not high enough and they need to see real actual inflation inflation breakevens is NOT serious inflation. As yields soar, metals plummet; #XAUUSD says goodbye to 200DMA & #Bitcoin -17%, biggest "daily" drop since...that 27% crash in March" Both of Friday's Premium trades (FX & index) are already well in the green. Below is one of the latest tradable charts Ashraf shared with the WhatsApp Broadcast Group.
President-elect Biden promised to reveal a new spending proposal worth “trillions” on Thursday in what might be the defining economic moment of his Presidency before it even begins. The new wave of spending combined with the $900B just issue threatens to upend the dollar trade at a time when CFTC positioning data shows a crowded short-dollar trade.
The US dollar has been the top-performing major currency since the Senate surprise and Biden's proposal underscores what has changed. Yes, the spending will create an enormous deficit but it will also lead to a boom in growth. Goldman Sachs is forecasting +6.2% GDP growth this year and that's before the details of the package on Thursday.
Another thing to consider is that the US (and UK) are receiving vaccine doses far quicker than elsewhere and that's going to lead to better relative growth.
On Friday, non-farm payrolls were soft but commentary from Clarida the same day highlighted diminished downside risks due to the vaccine. He also said policy is “exactly where we want it,” which likely kills talk of more QE, a WAM extension or anything else dovish. It means the next move from the Fed will be towards tightening. On QE he said he 'expects' to keep the pace through 2021 but he didn't rule out a taper.
Short-dollar is a strong consensus trade in 2021 and there are a multitude of reasons to expect long-term USD weakness but there are reasons to fear a squeeze in the near term, included in some of the crowded CFTC positions.
CFTC Commitments of Traders
Speculative net futures trader positions as of the close on Tuesday. Net short denoted by - long by +.
EUR +143K vs +143K prior
GBP +4K vs +5K prior
JPY +50K vs +47K prior
CHF +9K vs +12K prior
CAD +14K vs +15K prior
AUD -4K vs -7K prior
NZD +12K vs +15K prior
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7700 amid US dollar strength, challenges to risk
AUD/USD struggles to keep latest bounce off 0.7665. AUD/USD stays defensive around the 0.7700 threshold, despite the latest corrective pullback, during early Tuesday morning in Asia. Risks dwindle amid virus woes, stimulus hopes and Sino-American tussle.
Gold bears seek further clarity around $1,850
Gold prices consolidate while picking up the bids near $1,848 during the initial Asian trading on Tuesday. Gold struggles to keep corrective pullback from six-week low. Lack of major data/events highlights risk moves as the main catalysts.
GBP/USD still looking bullish at 1.3500 on longer-time frame
GBP/USD was hit on Monday, with the pair closing the session with losses of around 0.3% or 45 pips. GBP/USD continues to grind to the north within a long-term upwards trend channel. USD was stronger against all of its major peers.
Dollar rally gains momentum in new trading week
As we kick off the second week of January, the greenback extended its gains against all of the major currencies. Despite the first month of job losses in April, the uptick in manufacturing and service sector activity combined with the jump in wages last month renewed demand for US dollars.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.