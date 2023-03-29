On Friday we have the US CORE PCE print. The personal consumption expenditures print measures the spending on goods and services by the citizens of the United States. Around 2012, the PCE index became the main inflation index used by the Federal Reserve to inform its policy decisions. This will be used as a key gauge as to how the Fed is doing in the battle against inflation.
If the headline for the CORE PCE print comes in below 4.5% then that will mean the Fed has to do less to hike rates and that should weaken the USD. That will also mean that gold can gain higher. Also, note that gold has a distinct pattern around the start of the month. In April gold tends to gain as the new month gets underway.
Major Trade Risks: The major trade risk here would be if the CORE PCE prints extremely high which would weaken gold. However, in that instance, it would not be unreasonable to expect medium-term buyers to step in from $1900.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
