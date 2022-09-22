The Volatility Markets Pocket Risk Department uses statistical methods to estimate a security's worst case scenario. This article will address the worst case scenario price and payout for Euro EURUSD for the next 1Y.

The last spot price was € 0.9875.

Over the past 20 days, the high was € 1.0152 and the low was €0.9831.

Over the past 20 days, historical volatility performed at 13.4849 % This roughly translates into an expectation of a 0.8428% move in price per day.

If markets remain as volatile as they have been, we are 95% sure that the price won't trade higher to the €1.2769 level within the next 1Y.

If markets remain as volatile as they have been, we are 95% sure that the price won't trade lower to the €0.6981 level within the next 1Y.

If markets remain as volatile as they have been, we are 95% sure that the price won't make or lose more than 29.3063% within the next 1Y.

The largest drawdown in the dataset was -1.5134%.