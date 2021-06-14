CFDs & FX are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your capital and may therefore not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose and before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved, take the level of your experience into consideration and seek independent advice if necessary. By using information here, or elsewhere, provided by Get Me Trading, all persons agree not to hold Get Me Trading, or any agents of Get Me Trading, liable for their own trading performance or the performance of others.
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD slides below $1,850 level, fresh one-month lows
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, below the $1,850 level in the last hour.
Four reasons why XRP price could set new-all time high above $5
XRP price experienced a significant bull run as it rallied roughly 750% since 2021. However, due to the recent correction, Ripple’s year-to-date (YTD)
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.