Weekly forex forecast: Technicals and fundamentals align for further declines in DXY [Video]

Markets covered in this week’s weekly forex forecast

DXY, EurUsd, AudUsd, NzdUsd, GbpUsd, UsdChf, WTI, UsdCad, NzdJpy, NzdChf, AudJpy, AudChf, SPX, RUT, NDX, Nifty, DJIA, XauUsd, XagUsd & Bitcoin.

Weekly notes

Last week saw the previous 3 month Risk Off play come to an end as the DXY looks to have formed a near term top, sending the New Zealand Dollar and Australian Dollar soaring in the process.

The technicals and the fundamentals seem to be aligning for a top in the Dollar Index. A monthly reversal candle combined with a big downside miss in US Non Farm Payrolls last week saw markets pivot to Risk On for the first time in over 12 weeks, setting up a decline in the Dollar Index to the 88.46 - the long term target for the Dollar Index in previous Weekly Forex Forecasts. Last weeks Non-Farm Payrolls miss clearly has the markets believing the FED will have no choice but to delay tapering and esecially and therefore also any Rate hikes.

With Interest Rate Decisions this week out of Australia, Canada and Europe, all eyes will be on the Dollar Index for further declines which would confirm the Inflationary pivot in the Forex markets last week.