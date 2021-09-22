Markets covered in the Weekly Forex Forecast: DXY, EurUsd, NzdUsd, UsdChf, UsdCad, GbpUsd, AudUsd, WTI, CadJpy, NzdCad, NzdChf, EurChf, ChfJpy, SPX, RUT, NDX, Nifty, DJIA, XauUsd, XagUsd & BTCUSD / Bitcoin

Weekly notes

Markets have been quiet over the last three weeks as traders & investors anticipate the outcome of this evenings FOMC meeting.

There has been a prevailing view recently that FED Chair Powell will announce the start of tapering in November, however, this has been thrown into doubt due to recent events including the situation around Chinese property developer Evergrande (which is still a default risk) which spooked the markets this week over contagion fears. Evergrande has come to an agreement with onshore bondholders however has still yet to agree terms with offshore bondholders who are due to be paid tomorrow (23rd September).

In the weeks Weekly Forex Forecast we have outlined multiple potential plays for both hawkish and dovish outcomes. It seems likely that whichever way the cards fall in this evenings FOMC, it is likely to kick start the next directional move in the Dollar Index & kick start markets across the board in the process.