Markets have been quiet over the last three weeks as traders & investors anticipate the outcome of this evenings FOMC meeting.
There has been a prevailing view recently that FED Chair Powell will announce the start of tapering in November, however, this has been thrown into doubt due to recent events including the situation around Chinese property developer Evergrande (which is still a default risk) which spooked the markets this week over contagion fears. Evergrande has come to an agreement with onshore bondholders however has still yet to agree terms with offshore bondholders who are due to be paid tomorrow (23rd September).
In the weeks Weekly Forex Forecast we have outlined multiple potential plays for both hawkish and dovish outcomes. It seems likely that whichever way the cards fall in this evenings FOMC, it is likely to kick start the next directional move in the Dollar Index & kick start markets across the board in the process.
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.17 as Fed sets clear taper timeline
EUR/USD has reversed course, plunging under 1.17 after the Fed signaled tapering of bond buys as soon as November, and the conclusion of the process in mid-2022. The hawkish surprise means a rate hike could come sooner.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for July low ahead of BOE
GBP/USD bears keep controls around 1.3620 amid the initial Asian session on the Super Thursday, after refreshing the monthly low with 1.3609 due to the Fed tapering before a few hours. The cable pair’s recent fall broke an ascending support line from July, which in turn joins bearish MACD signals to hint at the quote’s further downside.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.
Powell Quick Analysis: Three hawkish points propel dollar, NFP critical to cement tapering
Powell surprised by signaling taper announcement could come in November. Tapering may end by mid-2022, opening the door to earlier rate hikes. Powell's comment on employment goal "all but met" is a significant hawkish shift.