USD/JPY Forecast: Indecision, US-Japan 10-yr yield spread nears big breakout
USD/JPY clocked an intraday high/low of 111.88/111.20 on Tuesday before ending the day on a flat note at 111.59 levels. The retreat from the high of 111.88 to 111.59 marks failure at 111.75 - 61.8% fib retracement of the July high and September low.
Daily chart - Indecision
- Tuesday's Doji candle at the 61.8% Fib retracement signals indecision/bullish exhaustion.
- Stochastic [5,3,3] is overbought, while the 14-day RSI is bullish.
Read: Fed preview: Scope for aggressive balance sheet normalization
View
- A pull back to 100-DMA level of 110.80 is likely to be short lived.
- A negative close today would confirm the bearish Doji reversal and would mean the rally from the low of 107.32 has topped out at the 61.8% Fib hurdle.
- Meanwhile, a positive close above the previous day's high of 111.18 would signal continuation of the rally from the low of 107.32 and shall open doors for 115.00 as discussed here.
US-Japan 10-yr yield spread eyes breakout
- The 10-year yield spread is chipping away the channel resistance of 220 basis points. A break higher would be USD bullish.
- Bullish scenario - An end of the day close above 111.88 in USD/JPY coupled with a upside break on the yield spread could yield a quick fire rally to 115.00 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.