USD/JPY Forecast: Is 115.00 on the cards?

The Dollar-Yen pair ended above the 100-DMA on Friday for the first since July 25. The pair clocked a high of 111.33 before trimming gains to close the week at 110.84 levels. The retreat from the high of 111.33 was the result of a weaker-than-expected US retail sales.

JPY/USD Options: Open positions in the Put options spike

JPY/USD Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 26,726 548 10,221

84 16,505

464

JPY/USD Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 22,208 (132) 2,334

50 19,874

(182)

The CME data for JPY/USD Oct expiry options shows the open positions in the Put options [bearish bets] increased by 548 contracts on Friday. The Out-Of-The-Money [OTM] Puts added 464 contracts.

Meanwhile, the open positions in the Call options fell by 132 contracts.

The options activity clearly points to a bearish bias, i.e. the Dollar-Yen pair is seen extending last week's rally.

The flatter Treasury yield curve is not necessarily USD negative

The difference between the 30-year yield and the 5-year yield narrowed to 96 basis points on Friday, the tightest since July 7, from 103 basis points a week earlier.

The flattening of the yield curve is not necessarily negative for the USD as it was the result of traders pricing-out extreme dovishness at the short-end of the curve, i.e. markets have started pricing-in a possibility of another Fed rate hike in December following the last week's better-than-expected inflation data.

Markets may continue to unwind dovish positioning ahead of the Wednesday's Fed decision, thus USD could remain bid.

Technicals - Eyes 115.00

Monthly chart