USD/JPY Current Price: 108.43
- Dismal US data and the Fed’s announcing more easing weighed on the dollar.
- US Treasury yields edged marginally lower, adding pressure on the pair.
- USD/JPY has turned bearish in the short-term, steeper decline foreseen once below 107.70.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 108.20, its lowest for the week, amid the dollar’s broad weakness, and despite Wall Street posted substantial gains. A mixture of weak American data and the US Federal Reserve announcing another round of facilities weighed on the greenback. US Treasury yields eased, with the yield on the 10-year note currently at 0.72% and adding pressure on the pair.
At the beginning of the day, BOJ’s Governor Kuroda spoke at a BOJ branch manager's meeting and refereed to the current global crisis, indicating that policymakers won’t hesitate to add easing if necessary. Japan will release March Producer Price Index and Bank Lending for the same month during the upcoming Asian session.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has trimmed all of its weekly gains ahead of the Asian opening and has turned bearish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has moved below its 20 and 100 SMA, which remain a few pips below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance. Technical indicators have moved into negative territory, although the bearish strength is limited at the time being. The next relevant support is 107.70, the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run.
Support levels: 108.00 107.70 107.25
Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Above 0.6300 on Good Friday holiday with eyes on China CPI
AUD/USD remains above 0.6300, despite stepping back from the monthly high of 0.6363 to currently around 0.6330, at the start of Friday’s Asian session. Markets in Australia/US are closed for Good Friday, Chinese markets are up with March month inflation data on the cards.
USD/JPY: The greenback ticks down, trades above 108.00 figure
USD/JPY consolidates gains above the 108.00 figure. The level to beat for buyers is the 109.50 resistance. USD/JPY bull trend stays intact as the spot trades above the 108.00 handle and the 50/200 SMAs on the four chart.
Why stocks are recovering and where next
The S&P 500 index has recovered around half the losses it suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Is bad news priced in? How much credit does the Federal Reserve deserve? Where next for equities?
Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700
Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.
Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700
Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.