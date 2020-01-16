USD/JPY Current Price: 110.14
- Machinery Orders in Japan bounced nicely in November, up by 18%.
- US Retail Sales beat expectations, weighing on safe-haven assets.
- USD/JPY pressuring its recent highs, looking to run toward 111.00.
The USD/JPY pair spent the first half of the day consolidating around Wednesday’s close, surging during American trading hours to 110.17 on the back upbeat US Retail Sales, which further spooked away the ghost of recession. Speculative interest had no clear bias after the US and China signed phase one of the trade deal on Wednesday, disappointed by the few details agreed but hopeful about what phase two may bring. Sentiment improved as US data.
In the data front, Japan released November Machinery Orders, which came in at 18%, beating the market’s expectations and recovering from -6.1% in the previous month. The country also released the December Producer Price Index, which was up by 0.9% YoY as expected. This Friday, Japan won’t publish relevant data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has stabilized at around 110.10, holding on to its positive tone in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA, which maintains its bullish slope, provided intraday support, leading the way higher. Technical indicators, however, remain directionless, the Momentum around its 100level and the RSI in overbought territory, indicating that bulls retain control of the pair.
Support levels: 109.70 109.35 108.90
Resistance levels: 110.40 110.75 111.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
