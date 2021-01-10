USD/JPY Current price: 103.93
- US Treasury yields kept advancing on hopes for additional stimulus.
- Japan’s Leading Economic Index improved in November, according to preliminary estimates.
- USD/JPY bullish potential depends on a break above the 104.50 price zone.
The USD/JPY pair hit on Friday 104.08, its highest in three weeks, to settle just below the 104.00 threshold. As it happened for most of the week, the pair found support in US Treasury yields, which advanced to levels that were last seen in March 2020. The yield of the benchmark 10-year note hit 1.13% despite the disappointing Nonfarm Payroll report, finishing the week at 1.12%. Wall Street posted modest gains, as job’s loss fueled speculation for additional stimulus.
Japan published on Friday The preliminary estimate of the November Leading Economic Index, which beat expectations, improving to 96.6 from 94.3. The Coincident Index for the same period, however, resulted at 89.1 from 89.4 previously. Japan celebrates a holiday this Monday, and won’t publish macroeconomic data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bullish in the daily chart, as it has settled above its 20 SMA for the first time in almost two months. The Momentum indicator heads firmly higher well into positive territory, while the RSI loses bullish momentum but stands around 54. A daily descendant trend line coming from March 2020 comes at around 104.50, and gains beyond it could anticipate a more sustainable advance. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators are retreating modestly from overbought levels, while the pair is above all of its moving averages, all of which maintains the risk of a steeper decline limited.
Support levels: 103.60 103.25 102.80
Resistance levels: 104.05 104.30 104.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
