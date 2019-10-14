USD/JPY Current Price: 108.36
- BOJ’s Governor Kuroda scheduled to speak early Asia, no news expected.
- USD/JPY poised to extend its advance toward 109.31, August monthly high.
The USD/JPY pair recovered from a daily low of 108.02 to settle around Friday’s close at 108.42, in a dull trading Monday. Both countries celebrate local holidays this Monday, without releasing macroeconomic data. The Japanese currency appreciated throughout the first two sessions of the day, following the lead of equities, weighed by the headlines related to the US-China trade talks and Brexit negotiations. In the first case, both countries have come to a truce in their trade war, announcing some progress in negotiations, although more talks coming in the next few months. In regards to Brexit, the stalemate situation continues.
Bank of Japan´s Governor Kuroda is due to offer a speech this Tuesday but could hardly surprise investors with something fresh related to the country’s monetary policy. Later in the day, the country will release August Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, seen declining monthly basis, and the Tertiary Industry Index for the same month, seen at -0.2%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is entering the Asian session with a bullish stance, as the pair bounced after briefly piercing the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have eased from overbought levels, but show no aims of extending their slumps, while the 20 SMA keeps advancing below the current level, and above the 100 and 200 SMA. The pair has chances to extend its rally toward the 109.30 price zone on a break above 108.65, the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 108.00 107.60 107.25
Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce
EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, hovers near daily lows
The GBP/USD pair failed to sustain gains above the 1.2600 figure and nears its daily low at 1.2515, as Brexit uncertainty dents Sterling demand. UK elections’ possibility resurged in market’s talks.
USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle
A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.
Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue
Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.
Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1495 region.