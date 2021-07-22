In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Major indices continue the V-shaped reversal. It’s not the first time stock bulls do this, so I can’t even imagine anyone being surprised here.
When stocks are going up, gold is usually going down and that’s what we have now. Even a weaker USD isn’t helping.
Brent oil on the other hand is enjoying the weaker USD and is pushing higher again.
The EURUSD is very close to creating a major buy signal. We have a false bearish breakout from the H&S pattern and wedge in place.
The USDCAD with a very nasty-looking shooting star on the weekly chart. That can be a major sell signal.
The NZDUSD with a false bearish breakout of important horizontal support. That can be bullish.
The GBPCHF with a false breakout again but this time, to the downside. The price is back above the major support, so the buy signal is almost ready.
