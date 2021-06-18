Asia Market Update: Asia trades mixed; 10-yr gov’t bond yields generally track recent drop in UST yield; NZD and AUD reverse gains, USD index continues to rise.
General Trend
- Financials drop after declines in the US amid lower 10-yr yields.
- Miners trade generally lower after dropping in commodity prices.
- Nikkei pared opening gain [Large component Softbank Group declines; Topix Banks index drops over 1.5%].
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading lower (-0.5%) [Materials, Financial and Consumer Staples indices declined].
- Hang Seng has remained higher [TECH index tracks rise in Nasdaq].
- S&P ASX 200 has risen after the lower open [Consumer Discretionary and REIT indices rise; Resources, Energy and Financial indices drop].
- Metals see a modest rise in Asia after prior decline; US Soybean FUTs rebound by over 3.5%.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened -0.2%.
- (AU) Westpac analyst: Sees RBA beginning rate hikes in early 2023.
- AIR.NZ Domestic capacity has reached about 90% of pre-Covid levels; Guides FY21 Pretax loss not greater than NZ$450M, targeting capital raise before the end of Sept.
- ALU.AU Guides FY21 Rev at the lower end of the guided range of $190-195M; EBITDA margins lower end of prior guided 37-39% - investor slides.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$262.8B v A$261.0B prior (fresh record high).
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.75% Nov 2032 bonds, avg yield 1.6914%, bid to cover 2.58x.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) offers to buy a total of NZ$200M in government bonds next week under the QE program v NZ$220M prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%.
- (JP) BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) LEAVES INTEREST RATE ON EXCESS RESERVES (IOER) UNCHANGED AT -0.10%; AS EXPECTED; extends pandemic-relief program (as speculated) until Mar 2022.
- (JP) JAPAN MAY NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: -0.1% V -0.2%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 0.1% V 0.0%E.
- (JP) Japan PM Suga confirms to remove virus State of Emergency restrictions in Tokyo on Sun, Jun 20th.
- 3382.JP Reportedly to sell off part of its stake in Tokyo-based home decor chain Francfranc to focus on convenience store sector – Nikkei.
- 4523.JP Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 Antibody Drug Conjugate, with milestones worth up to $2.45B.
Korea
-Kospi opened at 0.0%.
- (KR) North Korea Leader Kim: We are ready for both dialogue and confrontation.
- (KR) South Korea's new COVID cases remain in 5002 for the second day, ~33% of residents have gotten the first COVID vaccine - Yonhap.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (US) National Security Adviser Sullivan: Pres Biden-Pres Xi meeting to be planned ‘soon’.
- (CN) Biden executive order reportedly could force certain Chinese apps to improve measures to protect private information if they seek to remain in US market – press.
- (CN) China Yuan (CNY) volatility may rise in H2 2021; two-way yuan fluctuation in FX market will be further amplified; notes market expectations related to US Fed monetary policy - China Securities Times Front-page Commentary.
- (CN) FCC votes 4-0 to approve restrictions on equipment purchases from Chinese technology firms that are deemed to be national security risks (US session).
- (CN) China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM): Expects China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales to grow >40% each year in the next 5 years; Guides China 2021 NEV sales of 1.9M units and 2.7M units for 2022.
- (CN) Former China Minister for Ministry and Information Technology (MIIT) Miao Wei says China should extend the NEV purchase tax exemption; the country should develop a unified and open-source smart car operating system (OS) - financial press.
- (CN) China to develop a 5-year plan related to the display sector; the plan is expected to cover various areas (including flexible display, microdisplay, and ultra-high-definition display technologies) - Chinese press.
- (CN) China PBOC to issue CNY5.0B in 6-month bills in Hong Kong on June 24th (Thurs).
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells 50-year bonds: avg yield 3.8097% v 3.76% prior [from Mar 19th].
- USD/CNY (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4361 v 6.4298 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Finance Sec to hold a briefing on consumption vouchers at 3 pm local time (7 GMT).
- 9858. HK IPO opens for trade at HK$6.28/shr v HK$6.98/shr pricing.
Other
- 2330.TW Said to consider new fab facility in Germany - Taiwan press.
North America
- FOXA Authorizes $2B incremental stock buyback (9.5% of market cap).
- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 412K V 360KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 3.52M V 3.43ME.
Europe
- ANA.ES Renewable energy IPO seen with a valuation of €9.8B – press.
- (DE) ECB's Weidmann (Germany): calls for end of PEPP program soon, must end when the pandemic is over - German press (overnight).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.5% ; Kospi +0.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -1.1%.
- EUR 1.1925-1.1904 ; JPY 110.33-110.15 ; AUD 0.7562-0.7541 ;NZD 0.7019-0.6996.
- Gold +0.6% at $1,785/oz; Crude Oil -0.7% at $70.53/brl; Copper +0.8% at $4.2045/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
