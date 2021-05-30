Commodities priced in USD such as Copper aligns perfectly to the Chilean Peso as USD/CLP. USD to CLP then matches USD to Copper.

The Chilean Peso will always outperform Copper as the Copper Price is located within USD/CLP on a daily and weekly basis and explains why and how to forecast Copper by USD/CLP.

Exchange rates were first and the oldest financial instrument by 2000 years. Modern day markets doesn't change forecast ability then and now but it enhances concepts to double trades and trading other financial instruments as for example, exchange rates to exchange rates or exchange rates to any financial instrument offered in modern day markets.

USD/CLP Weekly Range 718.99 to 730.24 or 11.25 points

Then Down 730.24 to 721.95 or 8.29 points

Copper Weekly Range 4.4434 to 4.6918 or 0.2484 points. The factor 0.2484 is not a mystery number as it represents the reciprocal price to Copper.

Then Down 4.6918 to 4.5942 or 9 points

Down USD/CLP 8.20 points Vs Copper 9 points

Perfect.

Daily USD/CLP from the close at 724.50 forecast a range of 3.63 points or a full range at 7.26 points. The bottom is located at 720.87 and top at 728.13.

Daily Copper from the close at 4.6718 forecasts a range at 0.0234 points or 0.0468 for the full range. The bottom is located at 4.6484 and top at 4.6952.

Easier to forecast as reciprocals to work with smaller numbers and quick timed predictions.

Daily Copper reciprocal closed at 0.2140 and forecast as 0.0012 points or 0.0024 as the full range. The bottom is located at 0.2152 or 4.6468 and top at 0.2128 or 4.6992. A slight discrepancy but nothing to worries as the difference might be located either in the interest rate or a rounding question to the close price. Shorts and longs however are identified.

CLP/USD from the close at 0.0138 as a reciprocal forecasts 0.00003 as a range or 0.00006 as a full range. The bottom is located at 0.00135 or 740.74 and top at 709.21 as 0.00141. A CLP/USD top is a USD/CLP bottom and vice versa.

CLP/USD forecasts a wider range for Copper within the upcoming week while the daily range for Monday and possibly heading into Tuesday is covered for longs and shorts for both Copper and USD/CLP.

Not known in this trade scenario is Correlations however only requirement is match USD/CLP and CLP/USD tops and bottoms to Copper. Last week Copper and USD/CLP aligned and moved together while 2 weeks ago, Copper moved opposite to USD/CLP. A simple view at USD/CLP and CLP/USD tops and bottoms will inform how to proceed to Copper trades.