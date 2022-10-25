In the long term, USOIL seems to be forming a primary wave ⑤, which takes the form of an intermediate ending diagonal. On the 1H timeframe, we see its second half.

An intermediate correction (4) in the form of a minor double zigzag may have been completed recently.

Thus, at the moment the price may move within the intermediate wave (5). It is assumed that the intermediate wave (5) will take the form of a standard 3-wave zigzag A-B-C

The end of this construction is possible near 115.11. At that level, wave (5) will be at the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of impulse (3).

Alternatively, the construction of the intermediate correction (4) can be continued. Perhaps it will have the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z, where the minor sub-waves W-X-Y-X can be completed.

Thus, in the near future, the downward movement is expected to continue in the final actionary sub-wave Z, which can be completed in the form of a minute triple zigzag ⓦ-ⓧ-ⓨ-ⓧ-ⓩ.

The oil price may fall to 69.50, at which the minute waves ⓨ and ⓩ will be equal.

After reaching this level, the market is expected to grow above the maximum – 123.72.