In the long term, USOIL seems to be forming a primary wave ⑤, which takes the form of an intermediate ending diagonal. On the 1H timeframe, we see its second half.
An intermediate correction (4) in the form of a minor double zigzag may have been completed recently.
Thus, at the moment the price may move within the intermediate wave (5). It is assumed that the intermediate wave (5) will take the form of a standard 3-wave zigzag A-B-C
The end of this construction is possible near 115.11. At that level, wave (5) will be at the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of impulse (3).
Alternatively, the construction of the intermediate correction (4) can be continued. Perhaps it will have the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z, where the minor sub-waves W-X-Y-X can be completed.
Thus, in the near future, the downward movement is expected to continue in the final actionary sub-wave Z, which can be completed in the form of a minute triple zigzag ⓦ-ⓧ-ⓨ-ⓧ-ⓩ.
The oil price may fall to 69.50, at which the minute waves ⓨ and ⓩ will be equal.
After reaching this level, the market is expected to grow above the maximum – 123.72.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
