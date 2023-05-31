The Fed is looking closely at the US job market for signs of how the fight against inflation is going. A weakening job market would be reassuring to the Fed that inflation pressures are under control. This is due to the basic relationship between wages and inflation. This economic model seeks to demonstrate that lower unemployment raises wages, and then the assumption is that higher wages lead to higher prices (inflationary pressures). See below for the Phillips Curve.
What does this mean?
With the Fed meeting on June 14, short-term interest rate markets currently see a 41% chance that the Fed will pause rates in June and a 59% chance of a 25bps hike. Check out the Financial Source interest rate probabilities tracker below.
This means that the labor print will be crucial on Friday in helping decide this finally balanced US rate decision. Expectations are for a headline print of 195K, down from 253K prior. Unemployment is expected to tick higher to 3.5% from 3.4% and average hourly earnings are expected to remain the same at 4.4%. So, this means that the biggest surprise will come from a strong labor print, as a weaker one is already being anticipated. If we see the headline figure above 200k, unemployment below 3.3%, and hourly earnings above 4.5%, then expect the USD to gain on higher rate expectations. The most straightforward FX express of a strong US labor print would likely trigger a EURUSD sell.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.0700 as China worries lift the US Dollar
EUR/USD is testing 1.0700, retreating from near the 1.0740 region in Wednesday's Asian trading. Dismal China's NBS Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety reinstate the US Dollar's safe-haven appeal. US/ German data, Fedspeak and House vote in focus.
GBP/USD snaps three-day winning streak below 1.2400 as risk aversion joins mixed UK/US statistics
GBP/USD clings to mild losses as it extends the early Asian session pullback from a one-week high while snapping a three-day uptrend near 1.2390 heading into Wednesday’s London open.
Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors
Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high as buyers cheer a two-day winning streak, after refreshing the lowest levels in 10 weeks. In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the latest rebound in the DXY but aptly cheers the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Risk off flow into month end
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.