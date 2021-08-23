US Dollar On Top: All Eyes On Jackson Hole

Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. As it is, many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth. US economic surprises are becoming increasingly negative as reflected in the Citi US economic surprise index, which has fallen to its lowest level since May 2020. Combined with intensifying Delta virus concerns, worsening supply chain pressures and sharply rising freight rates as reflected in the spike in the Baltic Dry Index to its highest since June 2008, it has led to a marked worsening in investor risk appetite. This has been compounded by China's regulatory crackdown and rising geopolitical risks in Afghanistan
The US dollar has been a key beneficiary while safe haven demand for Treasuries has increased and commodity prices have come under growing pressure. Equity markets wobbled last week after a prolonged run up though the pull back in the S&P 500 looked like a healthy correction rather than anything more sinister at this stage. The moves in the USD have been sharp, with the USD index (DXY) rising to its highest since November 2020 and EURUSD on its way to testing the 1.16 low. Some Asian currency pairs broke key levels on Friday, with USDCNH breaking through 6.50. Safe haven currencies such as CHF and JPY are holding up much better, highlighting that USD demand against other currencies is largely due to a rise in risk aversion while currencies such as CAD appear to be pressured by weakening commodity prices.
This week attention will turn to the Jackson Hole Symposium (Fri) where markets will look for clues to the contours of Fed tapering. Fed chair Powell is likely to repeat the message from the July minutes, with QE tapering likely by year-end if the labour data continue to strengthen. Markets will be on the lookout for any further clues on the timing and shape of tapering. Separately the US July Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report is likely to show a high 3.6% y/y increase though this is unlikely to change the Fed's perspective on transitory inflation pressures. Monetary policy decisions in Hungary (Tue) and Korea (Thu) will be in focus, with the former likely to hike by 30bps and the latter on hold, albeit in a close decision. Ongoing US budget talks and European Central Bank minutes (Thu) will also be in focus. Finally, closer to home New Zealand (Tue) and Australia (Fri) retail sales reports are in focus.
The views expressed here are purely personal and do not represent the views or opinions of Calyon.
The information published at econometer.org and republished at FXstreet.com has been prepared on the basis of publicly available information and other sources believed to be reliable. Whilst all reasonable care is taken to ensure that the facts stated are accurate, the author is not in any way responsible for the accuracy of its contents. The comments are intended to provide clients with information and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, currencies or any other financial product. The author makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites and the information contained does not take into account your personal objectives, financial situation and needs. Therefore you should consider whether these products are appropriate in view of your objectives, financial situation and needs as well as considering the risks associated in dealing with those products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours as the week begins. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. On the daily chart, after making a high at 1.1908 on July 30, the pair has been under strong selling pressure.
GBP/USD bulls stepping in for a correction ahead of key events
GBP/USD is a touch higher in the open on Monday by some 0.1% after climbing from an opening low of 1.3606 before it reached a high of 1.3634 in recent trade. UK PMIs will be the only domestic event ahead of the end of week Fed showdown.
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours as the week begins. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. On the daily chart, after making a high at 1.1908 on July 30, the pair has been under strong selling pressure.
MATIC price due for a pit stop before Polygon continues quest for new highs
MATIC price reached the 50% retracement at $1.75 after confidently holding the July ascending trend line on August 18 and 19. However, the bearish momentum divergence, first visible on the intra-day timeframes, has expanded to the daily chart.
US Dollar On Top: All Eyes On Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.