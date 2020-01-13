- Monthly CPI core and headline rates expected to be stable.
- Annual inflation predicted to rise, core to be unchanged.
- Fed policy is not, rhetoric aside, dependent on inflation.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics will issue the consumer price index (CPI) for December on Tuesday January 14th at 13:30 GMT, 8:30 EST.
Forecast
The consumer price index (CPI) is predicted to rise 0.3% in December as it did in prior month. Annual inflation is expected to rise 2.3% in December after a 2.1% gain in November. Core inflation is projected to be unchanged at 0.2% monthly and 2.3% annually in December.
US Inflation
Price changes in the main US inflation gauges have been quiescent over the past year. In 2019 the headline CPI measure varied 0.6% from 1.5% to 2.1%. The personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE) has been even narrower shifting from 1.3% to 1.6%.
CPI
FXStreeet
The core versions of each have shown the same limited range: core CPI moving from 2.0% to 2.4% and core PCE from 1.3% to 1.6%.
Core CPI
Neither gauge has exhibited a distinctive trend. The Fed’s main concern has been that inflation is below its 2% target and to note that the governors expect their policies will return inflation to its symmetric goal in the future.
Wages and inflation
Wages in the US show no sign of incipient upward pressure. Despite the five decade low in the unemployment rate at 3.5% annual hourly earnings have hovered around 3% for more than a year and fell to 2.9% in December. The direct implication is that there is yet considerable slack in the labor market. Payroll growth has slowed about 20% this year. If employers are not offering higher wages because they do not have to.
Average Annual Earnings
The historically low labor force participation rate of 63.2% with its picture of underutilized workers may be more telling for wage inflation than the unemployment rate.
Workers generally demand higher wages when consumer inflation becomes an issue for household expenditures. A feedback loop is created where in order to fund higher wages employers raise prices, which in turn spurs workers to ask for yet more money. This cycle is not evident in the current US economy.
Inflation: CPI vs PCE
The consumer price index and the personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE) are different measures of the variation in consumer prices over time.
Information for CPI is collected and tabulated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a division of the Labor Department. It is the older measure with figures back to 1914. The PCE index is calculated by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a part of the Commerce Department with charts back to 1959.
The CPI is more commonly cited in the press and its rates are used to adjust social security payments and some financial contracts, but core PCE is the gauge used by the Fed in setting rate policy.
The measures are similar though not identical. Both indexes use a comparison of the prices of a basket of goods over time. If the cost of the goods rise from one month to the price index goes up. The main difference is the composition of each basket and the weight given to each the item. The CPI basket is based on household consumption; the PCE is taken from what business are selling. The PCE index also attempts to account for substitution between goods when one rises in price and consumers replace it with a cheaper item.
Consumer price indexes have produced a higher inflation rate. According to the Cleveland Federal Reserve CPI has run about 0.5% higher this century.
From a market aspect the chief interest of CPI, which is released first each month, is as an early indication for the core PCE gauge and its impact on Fed policy.
PCE for December will be released on January 31st
Inflation: Core vs headline
The central difference in the two versions of each inflation index is the inclusion or not of items whose prices have been subject to recurring temporary and sometimes violent price changes from external non-economic factors. In most core price indexes food and energy cost are excluded,
Crude oil is the classic example. In 1973 under the first OPEC embargo the price of a barrel of West Texas doubled in a matter of months. In the year before the financial crash crude again more than doubled
Neither oil shock had a long term effect on prices. From 1980 to 2000 crude prices remained in a $15 to $35 range and it was not until the rise in usage in the 2000s, largely from China that prices moved permanently higher. It remains to be seen if the advent of North American fracking will force prices lower for a substantial time.
Food availability and prices are subject to drought, storms and other natural occurrences hence their exclusion.
The Federal Reserve uses the core PCE index for its inflation measure because it helps to isolate the long-term trends in prices from their daily static. The European Central Bank utilizes an overall measure noting that the impact of inflation on consumers and on economic performance in general is governed by the actual prices paid and received, and energy and food are large components of consumption.
Fed policy and inflation targeting
For the US Federal Reserve it is the long term inflation trends that matter to the economy. Inflations expectations are key to those price movements.
The Fed official adopted a 2% symmetric target for inflation under Chairman Ben Bernanke in 2012, though it had an unofficial goal since 1996 and Alan Grenspan.
Fed representatives from the Chairman on down have devoted considerable rhetoric to their inflation goals and the studied underperformance since the financial crisis. One of the purposes of quantitative easing under Ben Bernanke was to prevent the inflation expectations in the economy from slipping into permanent dis-inflation, that is, ever lower rates of inflation.
Conclusion: Fed policy and the dollar
Inflation remains quiet in the American economy. Neither prices nor wages are moving beyond their ranges of the past several years. The Feds effort under Ben Bernanke to use liquidity to drive the inflation rate higher was largely ineffective.
Under Jerome Powell the emphasis has switched to supporting the economic expansion and the labor market. Inflation is a sidelight, often mentioned but never the direct policy objective.
There is a sense in current Fed analysis that economic growth is the most effective way to push inflation back to its 2% target. Demand for workers and goods will naturally raise prices more than liquidity applications whether from rate cuts or quantitative easing.
Inflation's impact on rate policy has, at least temporarily, ceased to be a driver of the dollar. The Fed will be no more likely to raise the fed funds rate if inflation rises above 2.5% than it will be to cut rates if it slips below 1.5%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1150 on US-China trade headlines
The US is said to lift China’s currency manipulator tag ahead of the trade deal, further fueling the dominant positive mood and weighing on the greenback. Phase one of the trade deal to be signed next Wednesday.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Long-term upward transition
Bitcoin recovers the previous bullish scenario above $8000. Ethereum suffers to maintain the strong pace of Bitcoin, risks losing key supports. XRP tries to re-enter the game above the $0.20 level.
Gold consolidates modest losses, holds around $1550
Gold prices dropped on Monday, on a quiet day for global markets. Price tested levels above $1560 but failed to hold and dropped to as low at $1546 before stabilizing around $1550. The improvement in risk sentiment weakened the demand for gold.
USD/JPY: Bulls pressuring psychological resistance level
Japan will release the November Trade Balance and the December Eco Watchers survey. Risk-on sentiment plays against safe-haven yen and backs a mildly weak dollar. USD/JPY could near the 111.00 figure in the upcoming sessions.